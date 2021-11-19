Vazyme Attends Medica 2021 in Germany to Accelerate Its Global Market Expansion

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese biotechnology company Vazyme (688105.SH) recently attended Medica 2021 in Germany—one of the world's largest events for the medical sector—to accelerate the expansion of its international business. At the event, Vazyme introduced its newest 3-in-1 virus testing solutions, SARS-CoV-2 Ag & FLU A/B Rapid Test and SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A/B RT-QPCR Detection Kit and both gained widespread attention from visitors. The booth attracted more than 500 visitors including agents and distributors from Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland, and Bulgaria, reaching preliminary agreement on cooperation with many of them.

Vazyme’s booth attracted many visitors at Medica 2021

"While rapidly responding to the pandemic and developing an entire series of industry-leading COVID-19 testing solutions that enable rapid and accurate results, we have also continued broader efforts to grow our business presence around the world," said Dr. Tang Bo, the Co-Founder and GM of Medical Division of Vazyme. "EU is an important market for us and we are dedicated to customer service with extensive local operations installed to better serve our local customers." Tang added.

As the world prepares to reopen, high quality, rapid and holistic diagnostic solutions for COVID-19 will play a critical role in the battle against the virus. Vazyme designed its effective screening tools—SARS-CoV-2 & FLU A/B RT-QPCR Detection Kit for nucleic acid detection and SARS-CoV-2 & FLU A/B Ag Rapid Test—for the simultaneous detection of three types of viruses causing COVID-19, Flu A, and Flu B. The tests are fast, reliable, and capable of delivering highly accurate results 'while you wait'.

The company will receive CE marking approval for its SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Detection Kit (For Self-testing) and the kit will be soon available as home-tests in European markets. The real time Antigen Detection Kit is capable of detecting several variants of COVID-19 including delta variant, the most contagious form of the coronavirus.

By following simple instructions, individuals can conveniently perform a self-test from the comfort of their home or anywhere. The rapid and portable testing solution help to prevent asymptomatic transmission, control the spread of coronavirus in the community and reduce the pressure on local health systems by quickly identifying individuals with the highest potential to be infectious.

The performance of Vazyme's COVID-19 testing products was fully validated by several accredited European laboratories including Paul Ehrlich Institute, Locus Medicus, Alabiso Lab, and others. Vazyme is continually partnering with world-leading academic institutions, laboratories, and healthcare distributors in overseas markets to optimize localized sales and distribution networks, ensuring the company's global users receive the tests and care they need.

As an innovator in technology, Vazyme sees its continuous investment in the R&D of innovative solutions as a top priority, which ensures the company's capabilities in developing new products with innovative technologies and ability to continue to build a comprehensive product portfolio to address the various needs of global customers.

Founded in 2012, Nanjing Vazyme Biotech Co., Ltd is one of the few R&D-focused innovative biotechnology firms in China that has capabilities in developing upstream technologies in-house and manufacturing finished products. With an ongoing commitment to innovation and based on its proprietary key generic technology platform, the company has built a business network spanning biological research, in vitro diagnosis and biomedicine. Vazyme has developed eight series of proprietary POCT diagnostic reagents and related control materials covering cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, inflammation, prepotency, gastric functions, autoimmunity, renal functions, chronic disease management as well as respiratory diseases.

