Golden Grail's New Direction Towards Beverage Now Showcased on Website

WESTON, Fla., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) has announced their redesign of the Golden Grail website to reflect their new direction of the company. www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com Golden Grail is an evolving company with a strategic mission to advance a beverage portfolio comprised of already proven Ready-To-Drink brands.

Golden Grail is an evolving company with a strategic mission to advance a beverage portfolio comprised of already proven Ready-To-Drink brands. The Company identifies and acquires brands within emerging beverage categories that need fiscally responsible new management. The Company then utilizes technology by applying their expertise, techniques and processes for the betterment of the economics of the Company and the advancement of the marketing and distribution of the beverages.

Golden Grail has a strategic mission to advance a beverage portfolio comprised of already proven Ready-To-Drink brands.

The Companies focus will be on megatrends around healthier, 'cleaner', more sustainable, premium and socially responsible beverage brands. Golden Grail will continue to pursue specific beverage segments, examining sales trends and new product introductions.

"In addition to a focus on meeting consumer demands with our RTD beverage portfolio we will be investing in our communication to our shareholders, investor community, trade and consumers. We are happy with the professionalism, diversity and message our new website has," said Steven Hoffman, CEO Golden Grail.

About Spider

Spider Energy drink is packed with serious energy. This formula is the perfect balance of energy boosting B-vitamins, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, Key Levels of Amino Acids and herbal extracts. Made with 100% real sugar, Spider Energy is known as one of the best tasting with a fresh-citrus, smooth and refreshing flavor, without the medicinal aftertaste associated with most energy drinks.

About GOGY

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) is an evolving company with a strategic mission to advance a beverage portfolio comprised of already proven Ready-To-Drink brands. The Company identifies and acquires brands within emerging beverage categories that need fiscally responsible new management. The Company then utilizes technology by applying their expertise, techniques and processes for the betterment of the economics of the Company and the advancement of the marketing and distribution of the beverages. The Companies recognizable portfolio of healthy functional beverages combined with industrious financial responsibility make Golden Grail a unique entity in the beverage industry.

For more information on Golden Grail, visit www.goldengrailbeverages.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Golden Grail Technology Corp