Vitech Releases Fall 2021 V3locity Solution Enhancements in Claims and User Experience

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech Systems Group today announced that it has released its Fall 2021 enhancements for V3locity, Vitech's cloud-native administration, engagement, and analytics solution. This latest release includes improvements to V3locity's Digital, Analytics, and Core capabilities.

"These high-level upgrades will facilitate increased operational efficiency for life insurance claims processing, more comprehensive reporting and analytics for enhanced user analysis, and improved enrollment processes for greater digital engagement," said Ali Kheirolomoom, Vitech's Chief Product Officer. "V3locity is instrumental to our customers' technology transformations, and our regular product enhancements ensure a consistent, innovative foundation for a solution of unparalleled execution and performance."

The specific enhancements include:

ClaimsCenter for Group Life Insurance . The next-generation ClaimsCenter application for efficient benefit claims management focuses on Group Life Insurance in this release. It uses an intuitive UI to dramatically reduce processing time. ClaimsCenter for Group Life Insurance also supports the full claims lifecycle as the system of record with workflow orchestration for straight-through processing, while providing valuable insights and detailed views of claims, members, coverage, tasks, and incidents for a more seamless and intuitive experience.

Digital Member Experiences . New improvements in V3locity digital self-service allow members to quickly calculate pension benefits and apply for loans or retirement benefits on demand. With the new Digital Widget Marketplace tool, customers and partners can add new widgets to further extend these digital experiences.

Usage Analytics Dashboard . V3locity's new dashboard provides more insight into the digital experiences of brokers, employers, and employees. Understanding user preferences and traffic patterns will allow financial and insurance institutions to improve their digital engagement.

Enrollment Wizard Enhancements . Our improved Enrollment Wizard is now tailored to better fit the needs of retirement clients who do not need to granularly select individual coverage or issuance questions. Rather than build their coverage from scratch, employees can enroll in various pre-determined packages.

Security Advances . Additional enhanced capabilities around two-factor authentication (2FA), email provider blocklists, and identity management ensure greater fraud prevention.

CoreAdmin Digital Usability. Improvements include advanced search and bookmarking capabilities, embeddable knowledge-base articles on wizards, keyboard shortcuts to streamline wizard traversal, and pagination improvements on data tables.

V3locity is Vitech's award-winning cloud-native administration, engagement, and analytics platform. It is a transformative suite of complementary applications that offers full life-cycle business functionality and robust enterprise capabilities. It combines modern and proven core administration with a revolutionary digital experience. Its modular design enables flexible, agile deployment strategies. V3locity employs an advanced, cloud-native architecture that leverages the unique capabilities of AWS to deliver a solution with unparalleled security, scalability, and resiliency.

