COLUMBUS, Ga., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac, a leading provider of supplemental insurance in the U.S., announced that it has been recognized by IDG's CSO magazine as a recipient of the 2021 CSO50 Award. This prestigious honor is bestowed upon a select group of organizations that have implemented security projects and initiatives demonstrating outstanding business value and thought leadership. The awards are scored according to a uniform set of criteria by a panel of judges that includes security leaders, industry experts and academics.

Aflac Receives 2021 CSO50 Award From IDG's CSO Magazine

In 2020, Aflac's Information Governance program modernized the organization's eDiscovery process, introducing new leading-practice services and capabilities to stakeholders. The "Ducking eDiscovery Costs" project was instrumental in streamlining data preservation and collection proceses across various connected systems and platforms and has increased the speed and transparency of discovery activities performed throughout the organization.

"In 2020-2021, amid the pandemic crisis and social unrest in America, Aflac relied on its cybersecurity team more than ever as a significant contributor to creating solutions to new challenges that could impact our business model and our ability to serve our stakeholders in the post-pandemic world," said Senior Vice President and Chief Global Security Officer Tim Callahan. "We are proud to be recognized among the top-50 security programs in the United States, as it validates our commitment to drive security innovation, reduce cybersecurity risks, and build upon the trust that our customers and stakeholders have always bestowed on our company."

"The disruptive events of 2020 – combined with sophisticated and far-reaching attacks like SolarWinds – brought new challenges and costs to organizations, their security leaders and business outcomes," said Amy Bennett, executive editor of CSO. "Our annual CSO50 Awards recognize security teams that bring innovation and thought leadership to solving for the many risks their organizations continue to face. This year's class of CSO50 winners represent an elite group of risk and security thought leaders, and we are pleased to give them the recognition they deserve."

About Aflac Incorporated

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer, by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan, where it insures 1 in 4 households. For 15 consecutive years, Aflac Incorporated has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2021, Fortune included Aflac Incorporated on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 20th time, and Bloomberg added Aflac Incorporated to its Gender-Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency, for the second consecutive year. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at Aflac.com or Aflac.com/Espanol.

About the CSO50 Awards

The CSO50 Awards recognizes 50 organizations for security projects and initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value and thought leadership. The CSO50 Awards are scored according to a uniform set of criteria by a panel of judges that includes security leaders, industry experts and academics. The 2021 awards will be presented at the CSO50 Conference + Awards held Nov. 16-18. Past winners include Adobe, Allstate, American Express, City of Raleigh, The Clorox Company, Comcast, Delta Dental, Genpact, HBO Latin America, Home Depot, Microsoft, University of Pennsylvania, Verizon and many more. A complete list of the 2019 winners can be viewed on www.idg.com.

About CSO

CSO is the premier content and community resource for security decision-makers leading business risk management efforts within their organizations. For more than a decade, CSO's award-winning website (CSOonline.com), executive conferences, strategic marketing services and research have equipped security decision makers to mitigate both IT and corporate/physical risk for their organizations and provided opportunities for security vendors looking to reach this audience.

To assist CSOs in educating their organizations' employees on corporate and personal security practices, CSO also produces the quarterly newsletter Security Smart. CSO is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.

