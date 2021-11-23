Pulte's Charity Efforts Now Extend To Commercial And Family-Related Charitable Endeavors Pulte's will give away money nationwide to communities linked to Pulte Homes

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulte Family and William J. "Bill" Pulte recently announced that the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation has committed $200,000 to commercial entity PulteGroup Inc. (PHM:NYSE)'s efforts to build homes for veterans.

The Pulte Family recognizes revered homebuilding pioneer and PulteGroup founder William J. "Bill" Pulte.

"My Grandfather (also Bill Pulte) and I worked so hard with the amazing Employees of Pulte Homes to make large amounts of money for our family's charity, so it is so rewarding to see the fruits of our labor go into communities involved with Pulte Homes," said William J. "Bill" Pulte, Former PulteGroup Director (PHM:NYSE) and the CEO of Pulte Capital.

"The Foundation is committed to giving back nationwide to communities that have supported Pulte Homes over the last sixty-plus years," Nancy Pulte Rickard, President of the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation said in a separate statement.

An example of this great coordination between the charitable and commercial entities was tweeted:

"The @pultefamilyfdn is proud to support @TheRefugeOhio's residential addiction recovery programs - particularly in construction. Refuge crews have laid 3,000+ @PulteHomes foundations over the last decade in Central Ohio." Learn more here: https://twitter.com/pultefamilyfdn/status/1449036703407161349?s=20

About William J. "Bill" Pulte

William J. "Bill" Pulte is the CEO of Pulte Capital, an operational investment firm focused on housing, housing products, and housing services companies. Bill and his grandfather (also Bill Pulte) founded The Blight Authority, a 501c3 non-profit focused on cleaning up blight from urban areas. The Bill Pulte's have cleaned up over 24 city blocks in Detroit's toughest neighborhoods. Bill Pulte and his grandfather worked together on PulteGroup Inc. where they successfully pushed for a change in Bad Management in 2016. Mr. Pulte was a PulteGroup Director from 2016-2020. Bill Pulte's Twitter Philanthropy became a giant success starting in June 2019, helping thousands of people and inspiring millions of people worldwide.

About Pulte Family Foundation

Guided by the belief in the inherent dignity of all persons, the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation works to meet the basic human needs of the most marginalized members of the human family, including socioeconomically disadvantaged youth; the aged; persons with physical, emotional, and mental disabilities; and those with the fewest material resources. In addition to the above, the Foundation seeks to serve religious communities and correlative organizations of Judea-Christian beliefs. To this end, the Foundation strives to enact through its grantees the Seven Corporal Works of Mercy: feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty; clothe the naked; care for captives; shelter the homeless; visit the sick, and assist the mourning

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America's largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry's most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup's purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams. PulteGroup is independent and wholly and completely separate of The Pulte Family, William J. Pulte, and the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation.

About The Refuge

The Refuge is a leading faith-based, non-profit addiction recovery ministry founded in Ohio in 1999. The mission of The Refuge is to change the lives of men affected by addiction through Christ. Their goal is to take men from active addiction to becoming responsible men of God, who go on to serve as lights to their families and communities.

