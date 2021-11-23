VolunteerNow Awarded $250,000 Matching Grant in Recognition of 50th Anniversary

DALLAS, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VolunteerNow®, a national technology nonprofit, received a $250,000 challenge grant from Lyda Hill Philanthropies, in recognition of the organization's 50th anniversary this year. The grant will match dollar-for-dollar all donations directed towards a $500,000 capital campaign to celebrate the 50th anniversary and fund 10 different projects needed to maintain and enhance the organization's innovative VOLY.org™ platform.

As part of the 50th Anniversary celebration, Tammy Richards, CEO of VolunteerNow, hopes to mobilize one million volunteers in the next five years and partner with 100 school districts through their volunteer management system. VolunteerNow's community impact spans across cause areas including education, health, hunger, social services, homelessness, animal welfare, the arts and the environment – among others.

"Through this generous grant from Lyda Hill Philanthropies, we will celebrate VolunteerNow's 50th anniversary milestone by continuing to upgrade and extend our reach to the organizations who need volunteers most," said Richards. "Miss Hill has been a transformational partner in developing the VOLY.org platform, which has allowed us to provide the K-12 school market, municipalities and nonprofits with volunteers needed to support their missions. We hope you will help VolunteerNow achieve our goal of fundraising $250,000 to receive the matching grant."

VOLY.org is VolunteerNow's web-based volunteer recruiting, management, reporting and matching platform. The platform leverages five decades of volunteer mobilization knowledge and is the 24/7 connection between volunteers and local service opportunities. This innovative, Software-as-a-Service platform is designed to directly support an organization's needs and expands volunteer impact across all sectors.

Since VOLY.org's inception eight years ago, VolunteerNow has increased its volunteer ranks from 10,000 to 310,000. School districts across the country totaling over 400,000 students have licensed the VOLY.org software, and expansion continues nationally. The platform drives a $46 million economic impact for the region and serves nonprofits of all sizes.

"It is an honor to support VolunteerNow as it celebrates its history and prepares for its future with critical technology and infrastructure investments," said Hill, Dallas philanthropist.

Through previous impactful funding from generous donors, VolunteerNow has introduced innovations such as the recently updated VOLY.org mobile app, which allows school and community volunteers to search for opportunities with greater ease. Other features include the option to check-in for service opportunities and opting in for notifications to remind volunteers of their upcoming commitments and thank them when they complete their service.

In addition to the grant, VolunteerNow will be able to host training sessions for other nonprofits and social impact organizations through the Water Cooler at Pegasus Park initiative sponsored by Lyda Hill Philanthropies in partnership with J. Small Investments.

To contribute to VolunteerNow's matching campaign and learn more, please visit volnow.org/donate.

About VolunteerNow®

With 50 years of experience, VolunteerNow transforms lives through volunteerism and community engagement. In a typical year, VolunteerNow mobilizes more than 310,000 volunteers who give 1.6 million hours to 3,500 local nonprofits, driving a $46 million economic impact. VOLY.org, powered by VolunteerNow, is the 24/7 connection between volunteers and local service opportunities. As a national thought leader in volunteerism and one of the largest volunteer centers in the country, VolunteerNow provides a wide range of programs and services that build capacity for school districts, nonprofits, and municipalities. volnow.org

About Lyda Hill Philanthropies®

Lyda Hill Philanthropies encompasses the charitable giving for founder Lyda Hill and includes her foundation and personal philanthropy. Our organization is committed to funding transformational advances in science and nature, empowering nonprofit organizations and improving the Texas and Colorado communities. Because Miss Hill has a fervent belief that "science is the answer" to many of life's most challenging issues, she has chosen to donate the entirety of her estate to philanthropy and scientific research. For more details visit lydahillphilanthropies.org.

