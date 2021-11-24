Just in Time for National Diabetes Awareness Month and the Holiday Season, the Highly Regarded 'Season of Me' Wellness Program is Now Available on BestBuy.com

Precision Health Company January AI Expands Availability of its 'Season of Me' program on BestBuy.com Just in Time for National Diabetes Awareness Month and the Holiday Season, the Highly Regarded 'Season of Me' Wellness Program is Now Available on BestBuy.com

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- January AI — the first precision health company that accurately predicts users' blood sugar response to over 16 million foods in its proprietary atlas — today announced it will be available through BestBuy.com and will give users confidence in their approach to health & wellness.

January AI 'Season of Me' program now available on BestBuy.com

January AI 'Season of Me' program now available for presale through BestBuy.com

Starting today, visitors to BestBuy.com can take advantage of a special presale rate ($325) and look forward to a rich new set of features when they begin the program in January 2022.

The 'Season of Me' program takes personalized user data and combines it with January's proprietary AI to unlock tangible insights into how their body responds to food and activity.

January AI CEO Noosheen Hashemi said, "January AI is excited to work with Best Buy as it continues to invest in and demonstrate its overall commitment to the health and wellness category in North America. Our Season of Me program provides users with a tool that unlocks powerful insights into blood glucose levels - which serve as a leading indicator for understanding present-day health, and opportunities for weight maintenance on an ongoing basis, setting the tone for a healthier and more informed 2022."

How January AI's Season of Me program works for users:

Take a short online survey to have a licensed physician determine whether you're eligible for a CGM prescription.

If approved, receive your choice of 2 CGMs in the mail, along with instructions to activate your membership to the January AI app. A heart rate monitor is required.

Wear your heart rate and glucose monitors, log daily meal and activity information, and let January AI synthesize the data to build your personalized health model.

Review your daily score for a snapshot of your metabolic health—learn what's spiking your blood sugar, better understand your calorie consumption, improve your fiber intake, , and see how long you're fasting between meals; all while being presented with actionable activity insights that help you to better manage your time in range.

Setting January AI apart from other self-care programs is its multi-omic approach to synthesizing wearables, food data to make recommendations personalized to each individual's physiology. Its clinically-studied Season of Me program takes users on an engaging journey of self-discovery and positive behavior change to improve metabolic health and stave off chronic disease. Drawing from its proprietary atlas of more than 16 million foods, complete with glycemic index and glycemic load data, January AI is the only metabolic health program that uses machine learning to help you decide what to eat, including predictions on how you might react to different foods before you eat them.

For more information, visit https://www.bestbuy.com/site/brands/january/pcmcat1626299074546.c?id=pcmcat162629907454

ABOUT JANUARY AI

Founded by tech veteran Noosheen Hashemi, and Chairman of Genetics and Director of Genomics and Personalized Medicine at Stanford University, Dr. Michael Snyder, January AI is the first precision health company that combines heart rate and continuous glucose monitors, sleep and activity tracking, and seamless meal logging, including inferred calorie and fiber consumption drawing from a proprietary atlas of 16 million foods, to give you a complete picture of your metabolic health and nudge you toward better habits in just 30 days—from predicting which foods you should eat and avoid, to learning when a brisk walk or overnight fast can bring your blood sugar back into a healthy range.

Company Press Contact:

Stefanie Beasley, Partner

Beasley Mccusker Communications

stefanie@beasleymccusker.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE January AI