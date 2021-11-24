STAR WARS: Galaxy's Edge Recipient of the 2021 Q Award

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 9th, 2021 at the Disneyland Hotel, the Alliance for Quality Construction (AQC) awarded this year's Q Award to the Disneyland Resort for its $1 Billion construction of the new STAR WARS: Galaxy's Edge Disneyland attraction. Disney Imagineering Construction Executive Walt Smith accepted the award on behalf of the Resort.

Beginning with a stellar lunch, the 150 plus construction management and union worker attendees were then regaled with a stunning presentation, complete with an awe-inspiring, studio quality video depicting the new STAR WARS: Galaxy's Edge development. Standout stats stated that the massive construction project included 6,700 construction workers and artisans and had "zero" safety losses.

Emcee Jeff Montejano, CEO of the Building Association of Southern California carried the show with guest speakers Chris Hannan and Ernesto Medrano of the LA/OC Building & Construction Trades Council, Title Sponsor Pete Rodriguez, President/COO of the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters (SW Carpenters), and Walt Smith. Mr. Montejano also recognized special audience guests Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu and Resort Area Councilmember Avelino Valencia.

Pete Rodriquez, President & COO of title sponsor SW Carpenters provided an enlightening speech of how the construction union trades provide livable and fair wages to the many craftspeople who work day-in and day-out to construct some of Southern California's most iconic structures, including all of the Q Award recipient projects.

AQC also presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to Ron Miller, Executive Secretary of the LA/OC Building & Construction Trades who recently retired after 43 years of service to the industry. Mr. Miller was unable to attend the Q Award to accept the prestigious award which was accepted on his behalf by Ernesto Medrano of the LA/OC Building and Construction Trades Council.

AQC Chair Jordan Brandman stated, "A successful and challenging project like Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is a true testament to the training, skill and craftsmanship of our world-class union labor. After experiencing the quality of this new Disneyland attraction, it's no wonder why the Disneyland Resort has been continually constructed by the union trades for 66 years." He added, "We look forward to another exciting Q Award in 2022."

For more information about the annual Q Awards and the Alliance for Quality Construction, visit www.allianceqc.org .

The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) is the voice of the region's building industry, with four chapters offering localized services to building professionals from Ventura to the southern tip of Orange County. Throughout its 90-year history, the association has served its builder and associate members by anticipating, protecting and promoting their common interests through its many programs, services, councils and committees. For more information on the Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit https://biasc.org/ .

IMAGE DOWNLOAD

Caption: Walt Smith, Executive Construction Manager, Disney Imagineering and Ernesto Medrano, Business Representative, LA/OC Building & Construction Trades Council

View original content:

SOURCE Building Industry Association of Southern California, Inc.