Bostik further strengthens its global Flexible Lamination business in APAC by investing in the latest generation Nordmeccanica industrial laminator Bostik joins forces with Nordmeccanica over the purchase of world-class lamination equipment, strengthening its position in flexible lamination in the wake of the acquisition of Ashland's high performance adhesive and in-line with Arkema's sustainability strategy.

COLOMBES, France, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bostik, the Adhesive Solutions segment of Arkema, signed today a purchase contract with Nordmeccanica, one of the world's leading lamination machines suppliers, for the furniture of a cutting-edge commercial laminator, to bolster its global R&D efforts on flexible lamination and further diversify its offering of sustainable smart adhesive solutions.

The new state-of-the-art equipment will be based in Bostik's Shanghai R&D center, and primarily serve the flexible packaging converting industry, which provides adhesive solutions for food and beverage, fast moving consumer goods, pharmaceutical and industrial applications in the Asia Pacific region.

It will allow Bostik to deliver more sustainable, high quality and innovative adhesive solutions to customers in Asia Pacific and around the world, with areas such as solvent-free solutions, low monomer solutions, and solutions that serve the growing need for monomaterial packaging, among the ones that will receive particular focus.

By enabling Bostik teams to reproduce the exact production processes that its clients implement, it will also help speed up the pace at which innovations are developed and brought to the market, contributing to the prompt diffusion of more sustainable adhesive solutions for the packaging industry.

Finally, the new laminator will lead to strengthening the Bostik's Flex Pack Academy, a knowledge center on flexible lamination and adhesive solutions, thus contributing to expanding the knowledge on flexible lamination through the whole value chain.

"Working with partners such as Nordmeccanica will enable us to deliver superior and safe products to our customers, and at the same time unlock our potential in continuously delivering high performance and sustainable solutions. This is perfectly in line with Bostik's strategy to forge purposeful partnerships that contribute to our Group's ambition to create innovative materials for a more sustainable world." commented Richard Lelievre, Senior Vice President of the Advanced Packaging Business Unit at Bostik.

In the wake of the acquisition of Ashland's performance adhesives business, this new partnership further strengthens Bostik's global position in flexible lamination, a steadily growing market, thus actively contributing to Arkema's ambitious growth strategy.

For further information, please visit https://www.bostik.com/.

About Bostik, the Adhesive Solutions segment of Arkema

Bostik, a subsidiary of the Arkema Group and a global player in specialty adhesives for the construction, consumer, and industrial markets, develops innovative and multifunctional sealing and bonding solutions that have been shaping our daily lives for over 130 years. With an annual sale of 2.1 billion euros in 2019, a presence in more than 40 countries, and 6,000 employees, the company is committed to meeting the major ecological, energy and technological challenges through its innovations. It is focused on continuous improvement and operational excellence to meet the expectations of its customers and partners. www.bostik.com

About Nordmeccanica

Nordmeccanica is a world leader in the manufacture of coating, laminating and metallizing machinery. A total of 270 employees, five plants (three in Italy, one in China and one in the United States) and two direct operations, in India and Argentina. The company also operates through a network of representatives covering 87 countries worldwide.

Nordmeccanica Group, founded in 1978 and taken over in 1998 by Antonio Cerciello, is confirmed as a global partner, boasting a market share of 75 % in flexible packaging and 55 % in the industrial application field.

