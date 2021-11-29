Amorepacific led the K-beauty boom at the US BTS concert Amorepacific sponsored the 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA' and offered samples and brochures for flagship products at a dedicated booth

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific became the official sponsor for BTS' US concert, further driving the K-beauty trend that is now sweeping the country while connecting with US customers.

On November 27-28, 2021, the 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE-LA' concert was held in SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, US. As a sponsor for the concert, Amorepacific met with US customers at its booth, holding promotional events that encouraged visitor participation and played a collaboration video. During the remaining December 1-2 shows, the company will continue to run the booth and showcase the video.

Amorepacific Booth at the US BTS Concert in SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, US

Amorepacific has given away samples and brochures for its flagship products, including Laneige's Water Sleeping Mask, Lip Sleeping Mask, and Radian-C Cream, at the booth installed inside the concert venue. The company also held a photo event where participants can pose like BTS members in a BTS poster. About 10,000 people visited the Amorepacific booth on the first day of the concert, showing their strong excitement for Amorepacific's beauty products.

A promotional video for BTS | Amorepacific Lip Sleeping Mask Purple Edition, the latest product made in collaboration with BTS, was also played at the concert captivating the audience. The video showed a sweet moment when using the Lip Sleeping Mask along with the message from BTS' "Permission to Dance", that everyone is permitted to dance together regardless of wherever they are.

An Amorepacific representative said, "With the global boom in K-culture, the BTS concert was a big opportunity for us to promote Amorepacific brands and products to BTS fans. As the North American market is becoming increasingly more important, we will arrange various events to approach new customers in the coming years."

Amorepacific launched the BTS | Amorepacific Lip Sleeping Mask Purple Edition in collaboration with BTS on November 26, 2021. The limited-edition was designed in celebration of the 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE- LA' tour. Sweet Gummy Bear scent was used for the product to send forth the message of 'Sweet Purple Dreams'. In addition, BTS' tour artwork on the packaging box and the BTS logo on the front of the jar add to its worth. The product is available in the U.S. through Laneige's official website (https://us.laneige.com) and Sephora's online and offline stores.

