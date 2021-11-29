FORM Announces Bri Newhart as Vice President of Human Resources

QUINCY, Mass., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FORM , the leading field execution platform for teams, today announced Bri Newhart as its new Vice President of Human Resources. With over 15 years of experience leading diverse teams across multiple industries, Newhart joins FORM as a people-centric leader who will build and unite the company's rapidly-growing global team with innovation centers in Boston, Denver, London, Kyiv, and Krakow.

Bri Newhart, new Vice President of Human Resources at FORM

Newhart will engage and scale FORM's diverse team member base with transformational employee experience initiatives, including committees for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and for Social Responsibility, as well as Learning & Development programs. She will also oversee FORM's ambitious recruiting, hiring, and retention programs globally while guiding a high-performing Human Resources team that attracts and retains the world's top talent.

Throughout her career, Newhart has supported frontline workers with innovative programs that transform employee experiences for good. "I'm excited to be joining a values-based company like FORM that respects and lifts up each employee," shares Newhart. Prior to joining FORM, Newhart led Universal Chain, Inc. as Vice President of HR, where she grew a team of 200 people to over 1,000 in eight years. Newhart's experience aligns seamlessly with key industries FORM serves, giving her firsthand insight into the impact of FORM's technology—and a deep understanding of its customers. "We have a company overflowing with incredible people, cultures, and talent," Newhart continues. "I'm looking forward to helping us realize our greatest potential and making FORM the best place for tomorrow's innovators to find phenomenal careers."

FORM CEO Ali Moosani knows the people behind the product are powerful—and he's just as passionate as Newhart about promoting them. "We've created the world's first Digital Assistant for the Frontline, and the collaboration amongst our global teams is what's gotten us this far," he says. "Bri brings the positive energy and the dedication we need to build a best-in-class business culture centered around our people."

About FORM

FORM powers the world's 2 billion mobile workers as they change companies and industries for good, with mobile technology that improves execution from the frontline. FORM's digital assistant for teams guides daily tasks, boosts communication, and provides leaders with real-time intelligence to drive faster actions and better decisions. FORM activates and connects teams in the field—with leaders, missions, and each other—so they can deliver success in the enterprise. FORM solutions have been deployed by Fortune 500 companies and customers around the world. To learn more, visit www.FORM.com .

