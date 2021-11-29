Riverbend Sandler Pools Announces Acquisition Of Pulliam Pools

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverbend Sandler Pools ("Riverbend"), the leading residential pool construction, service, and maintenance provider in the Dallas – Ft. Worth metroplex, and a portfolio company of Concentric Equity Partners ("CEP"), announced the acquisition of Pulliam Pool Builders Inc. and Pulliam Services Inc. (together "Pulliam" or the "Company"), a Ft. Worth, TX-based provider of pool construction, remodeling, and repair services. Riverbend will be acquiring Pulliam from President, Owner, and long-term pool industry veteran Debra Smith, who will remain with the Company for an intermediate period and subsequently transition to a strategic consulting role for the platform.

Pullam Pools is a leading residential pool construction brand in the western DFW market and a PSN Top 50 Builder for nineteen consecutive years. Pulliam was founded in 1916 as a family construction business and was one of the first pool construction companies in the U.S. After three generations of family ownership, the Company was purchased by President Debra Smith and a partner in 2009; Debra assumed full ownership in 2020. Debra originally joined Pulliam in 1992 and has continued to grow the business and its strong reputation for quality over a 29-year journey. Riverbend plans to maintain the legacy and well-respected Pulliam brand name and retain all Pulliam employees.

"Pulliam has flourished under Debra's leadership and grown to become one of the largest pool builders in DFW" said Charles Barnes, Founder and Chairman of Riverbend Sandler. "Debra has built an impressive company with a trusted and recognized brand name, and we're honored to carry her legacy forward".

"My primary focus in this process was finding a partner like Riverbend Sandler that would continue to build on the success and trust of the Pulliam name" said Debra Smith. "We thoroughly enjoyed working with the Riverbend Sandler and CEP teams and are excited by their plans to aggressively invest to grow the business and continue providing opportunities for our employees."

"Pulliam differentiates and has enjoyed strong success through a relentless focus on serving its customers and employees" said Riverbend Sandler CEO Bruce Mungiguerra. "We're excited to continue building the Pulliam name and see tremendous opportunity in combining these two great businesses".

Adam Lucas, Vice President at CEP, adds: "We have tremendous respect for what Debra has built over many years and the success she has achieved with Pulliam". "We're honored she chose us to lead the Pulliam platform forward and excited to partner with her leadership team".

About Pulliam Pools:

Headquartered in Ft. Worth, TX, and serving the western half of the DFW Metroplex, Pulliam is a premier provider of residential pool construction, renovation, and repair services. Founded in 1916, Pulliam is one of the first and oldest pool construction companies in the U.S. and is a recognized leader for quality and custom design in the industry. Pulliam is the continuation of a family construction business and was purchased by industry veteran Debra Smith in 2009 after three generations of family ownership.

For more information on Pulliam, visit www.pulliam.com.

About Riverbend Sandler Pools:

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Riverbend Sandler is the leading residential pool construction, service, and maintenance provider in Dallas Fort Worth. The Company differentiates through its specialized and high-touch design process, commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer service, and established track record of success. The Company was founded by Charles Barnes in 1981 and grown over a successful period of more than four decades to become one of the largest pool builders in the Southwest U.S. Riverbend Sandler's guiding philosophy has always been: "Don't cut corners. Take a little more time to build it right and never compromise quality craftsmanship."

For more information on Riverbend Sandler, visit www.riverbendsandler.com.

About Concentric Equity Partners:

Concentric Equity Partners is a private investment firm that partners with leading middle market companies by providing capital and strategic advisory to accelerate long term value creation. Concentric's approach is simple: support entrepreneurs and operators by providing the resources required to achieve extraordinary results. The firm's investment team is made up of individuals with distinguished track records as operators and professional investors across a variety of growth oriented middle market companies.

Concentric Equity Partners is the direct investing arm of Financial Investments Corporation, a private asset management firm and family office with over $2 billion in investment commitments under management. Financial Investments Corporation was founded in 1994 by father and daughter Harrison and Jennifer Steans and has been partnering with private companies for more than 25 years.

For more information on Concentric, visit www.ficcep.com.

