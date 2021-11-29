Tigermed Recognized with Frost & Sullivan 2021 China Clinical CRO Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigermed, a leading provider of innovative clinical research solutions for biopharmaceutical and medical device industry, announced that it has been awarded the Frost & Sullivan 2021 China Contract Research Organization (CRO) Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its unwavering commitment to high standards, comprehensive service portfolio, and growing global impact.

For more than half-century, Frost & Sullivan is a widely recognized leader in the growth consulting industry. The Competitive Strategy Leadership Award recognizes the company with a stand-out approach to achieving top-line growth and a superior customer experience.

According to Frost and Sullivan Best Practices Award report, Tigermed's sterling reputation for innovation and commitment to quality and cost efficiency, linked with social responsibility, further strengthens its strategic partner status.

As a leading clinical CRO in China, Tigermed has played a vital role in accelerating medical product developments in the country with its ability to anticipate market trends and establishing hospital networks that provide the company with a competitive edge over regional and global participants.

"Tigermed's strong clinical research network, comprehensive service portfolio, and next-generation clinical research solutions are key to its strengthened customer value proposition over the years." said Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research Team Leader Norma Vela-Roch. "Frost & Sullivan believes Tigermed is well-positioned to drive China's clinical CRO space into its next growth phase, capturing market share and sustaining its leadership in the coming years."

Ms. Xiaochun Cao, the co-founder and President, of Tigermed, expressed the appreciation for the recognition of Tigermed, "As a trustworthy partner, Tigermed will continue to dedicate not only to providing professional knowledge and services, but also delivering values to society, which is consistent with our corporate vision. We will be devoted to creating sustainable ecosystem for clinical research that empowers the whole industry and to promote the development of the medical industry for the benefit of human health."

About Tigermed

Tigermed (Stock code: 300347.SZ/3347.HK) is a leading provider of innovative clinical research solutions across the full life cycle of biopharmaceutical and medical device products globally. With a broad portfolio of services and a promise of quality, from clinical development to commercialization, we are committed to moving our customers and patients through their development journey efficiently and cost-effectively. Tigermed currently represents a worldwide network of more than 80 subsidiaries and 170 offices and sites, with over 8,000 employees across 46 countries in Asia Pacific, Europe, North & South America and Africa. We are devoted to building an integrated platform that enables boundless possibility for healthcare industry, embracing challenges to fulfill our commitment to serve unmet patients' needs, and eventually saving lives.

View original content:

SOURCE Tigermed