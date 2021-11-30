Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announce Class Action Settlement Involving Purchasers of Luckin Coffee Inc. American Depository Shares

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

IN RE LUCKIN COFFEE INC. SECURITIES LITIGATION Case No. 1:20-cv-01293-JPC-JLC

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PROPOSED SETTLEMENT;

(II) SETTLEMENT HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR

ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities (and their beneficiaries) that purchased or otherwise acquired the American Depository Shares ("ADSs") of Luckin Coffee Inc. between May 17, 2019 through July 15, 2020, inclusive ("Class"). Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Class as set forth in detail in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated October 20, 2021 ("Stipulation") and the Settlement Notice described below.

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY; YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED

BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York ("Court"), that Sjunde AP-Fonden and Louisiana Sheriffs' Pension & Relief Fund (together, "Class Representatives"), on behalf of themselves and the Class; and (b) Luckin Coffee Inc. (in Provisional Liquidation) ("Luckin"), have reached a proposed settlement of the above-captioned action ("Action") for $175,000,000 in cash ("Settlement"). The Settlement, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on July 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., before the Honorable John P. Cronan at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse, 500 Pearl St., New York, NY 10007-1312, Courtroom 12D, to determine: (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Luckin, the other defendants named in the Action, and certain other related parties, and the releases specified and described in the Stipulation (and in the Settlement Notice described below) should be entered; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Class Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and litigation expenses should be approved. Any updates regarding the hearing, including any changes to the date or time of the hearing or updates regarding in-person or remote appearances at the hearing, will be posted to the website for the Action, www.LuckinCoffeeSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a member of the Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. This notice provides only a summary of the information contained in the detailed Notice of (I) Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses ("Settlement Notice"). If you have not received a copy of the Settlement Notice, along with the Claim Form, in the mail, you may obtain copies of these documents by: (i) contacting the Claims Administrator at In re Luckin Coffee Inc. Securities Litigation, c/o Epiq Class Action & Claims Solutions, Inc., P.O. Box 5887, Portland, OR 97228-5887, 1-855-535-1824, info@LuckinCoffeeSecuritiesLitigation.com; or (ii) downloading them from the website for the Action, www.LuckinCoffeeSecuritiesLitigation.com, or from Class Counsel's websites, www.blbglaw.com and www.ktmc.com.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed), or online, no later than March 15, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Claim Form. If you are a Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any releases, judgments, or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, and/or Class Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and litigation expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Class Counsel and Luckin's Counsel such that they are received no later than June 24, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Settlement Notice. As this Class was previously certified by the Court for purposes of negotiating and implementing a settlement and, in connection therewith, Class Members had the opportunity to exclude themselves from the Class, the Court has exercised its discretion not to allow a second opportunity for exclusion in connection with the settlement proceedings.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, LUCKIN, OR LUCKIN'S COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE. All questions about this notice, the Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Class Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Requests for the Settlement Notice and Claim Form should be made to the Claims Administrator:

In re Luckin Coffee Inc. Securities Litigation

c/o Epiq Class Action & Claims Solutions, Inc.

P.O. Box 5887

Portland, OR 97228-5887

1-855-535-1824

info@LuckinCoffeeSecuritiesLitigation.com

www.LuckinCoffeeSecuritiesLitigation.com

All other inquiries should be made to Class Counsel:

Salvatore J. Graziano, Esq.

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP

1251 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10020

1-800-380-8496

settlements@blbglaw.com



Sharan Nirmul, Esq.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

1-610-667-7706

info@ktmc.com



DATED: November 30, 2021

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

United States District Court

Southern District of New York

URL// www.LuckinCoffeeSecuritiesLitigation.com

