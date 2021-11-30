Inovonics Announces Inaugural Mobile Duress Channel Partners

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovonics, an industry leader in highly reliable wireless solutions for life-safety applications, announces its inaugural channel partners for its mobile duress solution, listed below.

According to Craig Dever, VP of Sales and Marketing at Inovonics, "We are proud of our long-term relationship with these innovative companies and pleased to be in a position to help them add mobile duress to their commercial security portfolio."

Beacon Communications

BluePoint Alert Solutions

CTCI Technology

Midwest Security Services

Piper Fire Protection

RFI Communications

SecureTech Systems

Triangle Security

Easy to install and cost effective to deploy, Inovonics mobile duress provides precise indoor room and floor-level location when someone activates an Inovonics pendant. Built on the Inovonics cloud platform, the solution marries the reliable hardware Inovonics is known for with powerful software and APIs. Inovonics mobile duress works in concert with any existing security system, sending location details directly into a central station, video surveillance or access control system, or any other IP-based application. For more information, please visit www.inovonics.com/MobileDuressSolutions.

For more information or to inquire about interview availability, please contact Nikki Williams at Inovonics, at nwilliams@inovonics.com or 303-209-7219.

About Inovonics

Inovonics is the industry leader in reliable wireless technology for life-safety applications. Inovonics provides flexible, cost-effective solutions to the senior living and commercial security markets by leveraging an extensible cloud platform, purpose-built software, APIs, dependable hardware components and unparalleled network infrastructure. Inovonics technology can be integrated into any cloud or premise-based application. For more information, visit www.inovonics.com.

Contact: Nikki Williams

Marketing Communication Manager

nwilliams@inovonics.com

303-209-7219

