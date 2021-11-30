JW Anderson and xydrobe reveal NFT to be auctioned on 12/12/21

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first NFT from the recently announced partnership between fashion house JW Anderson and xydrobe can be revealed as the #harrystylescardigan with proceeds being donated to LGBTQ+ charity, akt.

The Colourblock Patchwork Cardigan from the brand's Menswear Spring/Summer 2020 collection will be the first NFT from JW Anderson, the first auction lot from xydrobe and the first NFT of an already existing collectible piece.

The cardigan, now on display at London's Victoria & Albert Museum, sparked a social media trending sensation after the singer wore it to rehearsals on the US broadcaster NBC's Today show in February 2020. During lockdown, a Tik Tok user created her own version of the jumper and posted the video, inspiring thousands of others to do the same. In response, JW Anderson's Creative Director, Jonathan Anderson, released the pattern and a tutorial of how to make it online. The hashtag #harrystylescardigan, which ran throughout, has now reached over 86 million views to date and is widely recognised as a cultural phenomenon.

In its final iteration, the Colourblock Patchwork Cardigan has been made into an NFT created by xydrobe's in-house team of VFX artists. Meticulously crafted over 300 hours, every piece of the yarn has been built in 3D before weaving it together procedurally for each of the six different knit patterns that make up the piece. Every purposeful imperfection, colour and decision in the building of this cardigan is honoured and perfectly replicated.

The xydrobe auction for the platform's first Archive Collectible will open on Sunday, 12th December at 19:00 UTC and will run for 48 hours. This is the first NFT of its kind, a hyper-realistic 3D digital replica of an existing fashion item. There will only be one NFT of the JW Anderson Colourblock Patchwork Cardigan created, available with a reserve price of £10k sold exclusively through xydrobe.

About xydrobe

We are the first NFT auction platform to sell hyper-realistic digital collectibles of internationally renowned designs across fashion and luxury goods. Our auction platform will host an unparalleled and curated selection from each of our collectible categories: Runway, Icons, Archive and Launches.

