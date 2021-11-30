New Mission, New Journey, Shared Dream -- CSCTE 2021 Opened in Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 is an extraordinary year. The Communist Party of China (CPC) greets its centenary, the 14th Five-Year Plan is off to a smooth start, the Outline of Building a Sports Power is pushed forward in an all-round manner, the building of a sports power is in full swing, and the dream of a sports power is flowing into the era of the Chinese dream. Standing at such an important historical node, the 2021 China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo (hereinafter referred to as the "CSCTE") were ceremoniously opened in Guangzhou, a famous sports city, on November 26. The conference is organized by Asia Data Group

Based on the national strategy of building a sports power, the CSCTE 2021 is closely centered on the 14th Five-Year Plan for Sports Development and guided by sports culture, with the goal to promote sports consumption, to prioritize internal flows in the new development dynamic, and to interplay between internal and external economic flows. The CSCTE 2021 features the theme of "New Mission, New Journey, Shared Dream", with five exhibition zones, more than 10 forums, over 120 industry players around the world, a variety of activities and business matchmaking activities. The CSCTE connects the channels of international and domestic industry, promotes the integration, docking and exchange of sports culture and sports tourism at home and abroad, and accelerates the building of sports culture and the integrated development of sports tourism.

Yang Ning, Vice Minister of the General Administration of Sport of China, and Wang Dong, Vice Mayor of the People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality, attended the opening ceremony as speakers. Thomas Bach, IOC President, sent a video message. Tu Xiaodong, Director-General of the Press and Publicity Department of General Administration of Sport of China, together with Yang Xuedong, Deputy-Director of the Economic Department of General Administration of Sport of China, presided over the opening ceremony and made a speech at the main conference. Timothy FOK, President of the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China participated in the forum via video. Ingmar DeVos, FEI President, IOC Member and IHSC President, Andrea Zagres, Secretary General of FIBA, John Elias, President of International Ski Federation, Jean Todt, President of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), Chungwon CHOUE, World Taekwondo President, José Damiani, Founding President of International Mind Sports Association, and David Lappartient, UCI President made video speeches. The forum was presided over by Ji Weidong, Deputy-Director of the Sports Culture Development Center of the General Administration of Sport of China.

China Shows the Power of Sports to the World

2021 is bound to be a year that will be recorded in the annals of history. The world is slowly recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandamic, and China has ushered in a year of convergence of the Two Centenary Goals. Sports are given a new positioning and new mission in this new era.

Yang Ning, Vice Minister of the General Administration of Sport of China, said in her speech that General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out, "Sports is an important way to improve people's health. It is an important means to satisfy people's yearning for a better life and promote people's all-round development. It is an important driving force for economic and social development and an important platform for demonstrating the soft power of national culture." This is an important guide for promoting the building of a sports power in the new era. The CSCTE 2021 will promote the construction of a new development pattern with domestic circulation as the main body and domestic and international market reinforcing each other, build a diversified market docking platform, innovate the "sports+" development model, accelerate the deep integration and development of sports, culture, tourism and other industries, continuously enrich the supply of sports products, and promote the high-quality development of the sports industry. They will give full play to the leadership, integration, support, and empowerment of sports culture, inherit Chinese excellent traditional sports culture, carry forward the Chinese sports spirit, fully demonstrate the soft power of Chinese culture, and strengthen cultural confidence.

Wang Dong, Vice Mayor of the People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality, said, "The '14th Five-Year Plan' period marks the first five years when China embarks on a new journey to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and march towards the second centenary goal after building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and realizing the first centenary goal." At this stage, the people's desire and demand for sports health and cultural development are also rapidly increasing, and there is a huge potential for sports consumption. This is a great opportunity for us to take advantage of the momentum to build a strong foundation in sports and strive to realize sports modernization. It is also an important stage in promoting the construction of Guangzhou as a world sports city and a critical period for achieving high-quality development of sports in Guangzhou. Guangzhou is studying and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important statement and important instructions on sports work, fully implementing the "healthy China" strategy and the "national fitness" strategy, deepening the reform and innovation of sports, developing sports in an all-round way, hosting important international and domestic sports events, and actively expanding sports consumption. Under the guidance and support of the General Administration of Sport of China and the People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality, the CSCTE 2021 has been held more splendidly and more consummately with more fruitful results. They are also able to better display the latest achievements of international and domestic sports culture and sports tourism, stimulate sports consumption, and promote economic and social development.

Mr. Thomas Bach, IOC President, said in a video speech at the opening ceremony of the CSCTE, "As Beijing is about to become the world's first city to host the Summer and Winter Olympics, the holding of the CSCTE will be a favorable opportunity in view of the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic. As countries around the world gradually recover from the pandemic, the CSCTE 2021 has sent an important message: Sports and global athletes are willing to contribute to the reconstruction of a more people-centered and inclusive society."

Integration of Tradition and Modernity, Alliance of Sports and Technology

In terms of exhibition and display, five special exhibition areas were set up in the CSCTE 2021, including Sports Culture & Tourism Theme Exhibition Area, Local Sports Culture & Tourism Exhibition Area, National and International Group Exhibition Area, Sports Consumption and Service Exhibition Area, and Smart Sports Exhibition Area. Accompanied by Ji Weidong and Huang Jin, Deputy-Directors of the Sports Culture Development Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, Yang Ning, Vice Minister of the General Administration of Sport of China, and Wang Dong, Vice Mayor of the People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality visited enthusiastically, and expressed affirmation and encouragement for the content of the exhibition and the diversified exhibition methods.

Among them, the Sports Culture & Tourism Theme Exhibition Area was particularly eye-catching. Spectators were attracted by an abundant of contents such as Chinese traditional sports culture, Tokyo Olympics Style Exhibition, Winter Olympics Knowledge and Culture Corridor, Sports Art Exhibition, among others. This year, the Sports Culture Development Center of General Administration of Sport of China, together with the Wushu Administration Center of the General Administration of Sport of China and the Chinese Chess Association, used modern acousto-optic technology to show the spectators a space with distinctive features and a combination of physical and mind sport. The torch relay of the Tokyo Olympic Games, the equipment of the Chinese sports delegation, the signature clothing and equipment of gold medalists and other physical objects let the spectators relive the glory of Chinese athletes in the Tokyo Olympic Games, and aroused everyone's strong sense of national pride and honor.

Shanxi, Tibet, Jilin, Guangzhou, Jiangsu, Guizhou, Hebei, Jiangxi, Guangxi, Anhui, Yunnan, Ningxia, Qinghai, Shandong, Shanghai, Henan, Fujian and other sports cultural tourism projects appeared in the Sports Culture & Tourism Theme Exhibition Area. Here you can not only see the sports culture of different regions of the Chinese land, sports and leisure characteristic towns of local characteristics and sports theme parks, but also learn about the information of sports tourism demonstration base with excellent software and hardware, enjoying a complete experience.

At the opening ceremony, Yang Ning, Vice Minister of the General Administration of Sport of China, and Wang Dong, Vice Mayor of the People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality, issued certificates for the Excellent Organization Awards of 12 participating units including the Wushu Administration Center of General Administration of Sport of China.

Subsequently, the participating leaders jointly launched the CSCTE 2021 on the stage.

From November 26 to 28, with brainstorming forums, extraordinary exhibitions, and a variety of supporting activities, the CSCTE 2021 has brought people a brand-new diversified exhibition experience with offline and online combined.

