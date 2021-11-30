Noblis Launches RunSituationalAnalysis™ to Help Federal Agencies Stay Ahead of Potential Threats

RESTON, Va., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noblis, Inc., a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced the launch of its RunSituationalAnalysis™ solution to drive efficiencies and automate data gathering to help analysts deliver faster intelligence and help agencies make smarter decisions. This is the fourth offering announced within Noblis' Run solutions suite which helps government agencies and clients employ automation and analytics to streamline complex workflows, expedite and improve decision making and achieve broader IT modernization goals.

"Identifying and staying ahead of potential threats is a big challenge for any federal agency. Without tools to automate the often tedious process, analysts currently spend the majority of their time sifting through data from multiple, disparate sources before they can begin the assessment phase," said Mile Corrigan, senior vice president, Noblis' Federal Civil Solutions. "Noblis' RunSituationalAnalysis automates this process to deliver relevant data quickly and according to unique agency and mission needs."

RunSituationalAnalysis is built on decades of intelligence experience. It can be configured for use by an agency, office, department and/or individual and comprises three primary capability areas, including:

Collect – Automates and targets publicly available information (PAI) and quickly aggregates data sources; brings data together with consolidated sources and queries.

Contextualize – Uncovers and identifies relevant information through a combination of natural language processing (NLP) and threat targeting .

Connect – Illuminates data connections and presents data relationships for faster, more accurate results, analysis and decision making.

About the Run with Noblis Solutions Suite

The Run with Noblis solutions suite addresses the evolving needs of federal agencies with the speed, performance and scale of digital solutions that create insights, automate workflows, streamline processes and drive greater outcomes. Learn more at noblis.org/run.

About Noblis

Noblis is a dynamic science, technology and strategy organization dedicated to creating forward-thinking technical and advisory solutions in the public interest. We bring the best of scientific thought, management and engineering expertise together in an environment of independence and objectivity to deliver enduring impact on federal missions. Noblis works with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors. Together with our subsidiaries, we tackle the nation's toughest problems and apply advanced solutions to our clients' most critical missions.

