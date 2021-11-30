Nordic Nanovector R&D Day: Building Value from Betalutin® and a pipeline of broader therapeutic opportunities targeting CD37

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on CD37-targeted therapies for haematological cancers and immune diseases, will today host an R&D day starting at 14:00 CET/ 13:00 GMT/ 08:00 ET. The meeting will be held via a live webcast.

Presentations will be delivered by Dr Leo I. Gordon, MD, FACP, a global key opinion leader in haematology and members of Nordic Nanovector's executive team.

Erik Skullerud, Nordic Nanovector's CEO, commented: "We are pleased to share our vision and strategy for creating value from Betalutin® - a potential `pipeline in a product' for treating different types of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) - as well as through the development of exciting opportunities that leverage the company's deep expertise and experience in CD37 biology. CD37 is a well-established and validated therapeutic target for a range of haematological cancers and immune diseases. Nordic Nanovector has a fantastic opportunity to build a leadership position around this target and already has several early-stage assets that could form the foundation for future growth."

The webcast can be accessed from www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media and a recording will also be available on this page after the event. The full programme for the event and presentation slides are available today from 07:00 CET at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media/Reports and Presentations/R&D Day 2021.

More detail on what will be presented is as follows:

Mr Skullerud, CEO will outline the strategic vision for Nordic Nanovector beyond the pivotal Phase 2b PARADIGME trial for Betalutin®, including its development in other NHL indications where Betalutin®'s unique profile could address unmet patient needs. Mr Skullerud will also introduce the emerging CD37-targeting opportunities within the company's portfolio.

Dr Leo I. Gordon, MD, FACP - Abby and John Friend Professor of Cancer Research at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, whose research focus is to improve the outcome of patients with lymphoma - will discuss the remaining unmet medical needs in relapsed follicular lymphoma (FL), particularly in elderly and frail populations. He will also provide an update on the evolution of the treatment algorithm given the recent introduction of several novel therapies. He will look at the potential role of next generation radioimmunotherapies in addressing these challenges.

Pierre Dodion, MD, incoming Nordic Nanovector CMO, will discuss the planned expansion of the Betalutin® clinical programme for earlier line treatment of FL and expansion to other NHL subtypes such as diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). He will also discuss how insights from earlier clinical studies are expected to inform development of Betalutin® in these indications.

Marco Renoldi, MD, COO, will discuss how targeted radioimmunotherapy can be integrated into NHL care pathways, focusing on an independent government affairs project - the Radioligand Therapy Readiness Assessment Framework - funded in part by Nordic Nanovector and led by The Health Policy Partnership (HPP) to realise the potential of radioligand therapy (radioimmunotherapy).

Lars Nieba, PhD, CTO, will discuss progress being made in preparing the CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls) component essential for the BLA (Biologics License Application) of Betalutin®. He will also cover other key steps the company is undertaking to become launch ready, pending a successful clinical trial and regulatory process.

Maureen Deehan, PhD, Head of Corporate Development and Strategy, and Jostein Dahle, PhD, CSO, will discuss the rationale behind the company's focus on CD37 as a target, and the emerging opportunities for product development and value creation within its pipeline. These opportunities include:

Humalutin®, a radioimmunotherapy candidate based on a chimeric anti-CD37 antibody conjugated to lutetium-177 for NHL,

Alpha37, an alpha-emitting radioimmunotherapy candidate based on a chimeric anti-CD37 antibody conjugated to lead-212, currently being explored with partner Oranomed for relapsed refractory chronic lymphocytic leukaemia,

A fully humanized anti-CD37 antibody with potential in haematological cancers and autoimmune diseases, and

A CD37 DOTA CAR-T cell opportunity in haematological cancers, which was recently the subject of a research collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania

A Q&A session will follow the presentations.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of CD37-targeted therapies for haematological cancers and immune diseases. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances, since they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on Nordic Nanovector's business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "targets", "will", "would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historic facts. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, risks associated with implementation of Nordic Nanovector's strategy, risks and uncertainties associated with the development and/or approval of Nordic Nanovector's product candidates, ongoing and future clinical trials and expected trial results, the ability to commercialise Betalutin®, technology changes and new products in Nordic Nanovector's potential market and industry, Nordic Nanovector's freedom to operate (competitors patents) in respect of the products it develops, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions, and legislative, regulatory and political factors. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Nordic Nanovector disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

