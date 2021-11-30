Signiel Seoul ∙ Lotte Hotel Seattle Honored By Condé Nast Traveler's 2021 Readers' Choice Award

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., NOV. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signiel Seoul and Lotte Hotel Seattle have been recognized by the prestigious travel magazine, Condé Nast Traveler's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards, once again showing the reputation as a global hotel group.

The so-called Oscar of travel industry, Condé Nast Traveler recognizes the top hotels, resorts, cities and more around the globe every year, based on the survey results of over 800,000 readers. This year as well, best hotels in the world have been chosen per continents and regions upon the readers' opinion.

Signiel Seoul received top accolade from 'Top 30 Hotels in Asia', being on par with global luxury hotels. Signiel Seoul ranked in top 5 and was the only Korean hotel brand among the top 30 hotels. Global brand hotels located in global touristic cities such as Park Hyatt Saigon or Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur were surpassed, which makes the achievement more special.

Following the previous accolades from the prominent hotel ranking awards such as Forbes Travel Guide, and Global Traveler last year, Signiel Seoul has been acknowledged as premium luxury hotel this year as well.

Moreover, Lotte Hotel Seattle has been ranked among the 'Top 15 Hotels in the Pacific Northwest'. Since being awarded in only a year after the opening of the hotel, the accolade is more meaningful. Furthermore, Lotte Hotel Seattle was chosen as the best new hotel by USA TODAY within six months after the opening, and is continuously receiving favorable guest comments from Trip Advisor, the world's largest travel platform.

"We are incredibly honored to see Signiel Seoul and Lotte Hotel Seattle recognized as the hotel representing each continent," said David H.S. Kim, the CEO of Lotte Hotel. "As a global hotel group presenting various life values to guests, Lotte Hotel will continue to enhance the Korean hotel brand."

