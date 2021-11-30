Union Pacific Corporation CFO Jennifer Hamann to Address the 2021 BMO Growth & ESG Conference

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Hamann, executive vice president and chief financial officer, of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP), will address the 2021 BMO Growth & ESG Conference at 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific)

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor relations section of Union Pacific's website at www.up.com/investor. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly thereafter.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation