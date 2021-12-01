Designer & Founder, Judith Bright, Opens New, Artisanal, Jewelry Studio and Retail Store in The Nation's L&L Market

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opening Nov.15th at 3820 Charlotte Avenue Nashville, TN 37209 [ Get Directions ]. Come see the team of talented jewelry makers at work and discover the Judith Bright Jewelry collection, Monday-Saturday 10am-6pm and Sundays 12pm-6pm.

Judith Bright

Judith Bright Jewelry has brought a unique and inspired design aesthetic to the Nashville area since 2010. They have served the trendy 12 South neighborhood in their flagship location since 2014. Their exclusive jewelry collections quickly grew to be a local favorite with big screen appearances, awards and accolades within the community and beyond.

The new location in the L&L Market is built around a community meant to inspire new ideas. Serving The Nations and West Nashville, the store is centered in the fastest growing suburb of Music City. Judith Bright brings exactly that to the historic atmosphere, adding her own flair of timeless class, bold character and effortless elegance. The L&L Market opening will be a hive of creativity and camaraderie, showcasing the thoughtful and meaningful designs with an open studio concept where shoppers can witness their artisanal craftsman at work, as the jewelry makers create rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings, by hand, one at piece at a time. The atmosphere highlights what is truly special about the Judith Bright brand; authenticity and attention to detail.

With over 40 different gemstones, each with their own intrinsic metaphysical properties, customers are encouraged to gift with meaning and purpose. Not only is the jewelry beautiful, affordable, and well-made, but the collection takes gifting to a deeply personal level.

The designs of Judith Bright reflect seasonal trends, signature collections and classic pieces at an affordable price. Judith Bright Jewelry is a brand made for women, by women. Every piece in the collection has passed through a multitude of skilled hands, from gem miners to the talented artisans in each of the three locations.

Come experience it for yourself and join their happy, jewelry and gemstone-obsessed family! If you live beyond Nashville, you can shop their collection via their nationally popular website JudithBright.com or their instagram feed @judithbright.

Be Bold. Be Bright. Be You.

Media contact: Judith Bright 615-944-7299

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Judith Bright