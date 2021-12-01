Golub Capital Acts as Administrative Agent and Joint Lead Arranger on $1 Billion Multi-Currency Financing to Support the Merger of 2020 Technologies and Compusoft 2020 Technologies and Compusoft are portfolio companies of Genstar Capital and TA Associates, respectively.

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golub Capital acted as Administrative Agent and Joint Lead Arranger on a $1 billion GOLD facility to finance the merger of 2020 Technologies ("2020") and Compusoft by Genstar Capital and TA Associates. GOLD financings are Golub Capital One-Loan Debt facilities. The GOLD facility was funded using a combination of U.S. dollars, Canadian dollars, British pounds sterling and eurodollars.

Golub Capital, www.golubcapital.com . (PRNewsFoto/Golub Capital)

Golub Capital has been Administrative Agent to 2020 since Genstar acquired the company from Golden Gate Capital in May 2021. Golub Capital more than doubled the size of the GOLD facility to support 2020's subsequent merger with Compusoft. The combined company will be majority-owned by Genstar Capital and TA Associates.

"We are thrilled to support the combination of these two leading software platforms backed by two top tier sponsors with whom we have longstanding, valued partnerships," said Spyro Alexopoulos, Senior Managing Director and Head of Originations at Golub Capital. "Our confidence in both sponsors, as well as our deep expertise in software, enabled us to quickly establish a high level of conviction in the deal and provide a GOLD facility designed to grow as the company grows."

About Golub Capital Sponsor Finance

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and credit asset manager, with over $40 billion of capital under management. Golub Capital specializes in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to companies backed by private equity sponsors. The Firm's Direct Lending group provides buy-and-hold financing for sponsor-backed transactions with hold positions of up to $700 million and arranges syndicated credit facilities up to $2+ billion.

Across its activities, Golub Capital nurtures long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from private equity sponsors and investors. Founded over 25 years ago, Golub Capital today has over 590 employees and lending offices in Chicago, New York, San Francisco and London. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

About 2020 Technologies Inc.

2020 helps professional designers, retailers and manufacturers in the interior design and furniture industries capture ideas, inspire innovation and streamline processes. By providing end-to-end solutions and a large collection of manufacturers' catalogs, 2020's applications enable professional designers and retailers to create kitchens, bathrooms, furniture and commercial offices that look as stunning on the screen as they do in reality. 2020 solutions for furniture and cabinet manufacturers deliver a complete manufacturing operations management capability to run their factories at maximum efficiency. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, 2020 employs more than 850 people with direct operations in 11 countries and supports customers in many more locations around the world through a network of value-added resellers. For more information, please visit www.2020spaces.com.

About Compusoft

Compusoft provides visual CPQ solutions that simplify planning, configuration and visualization to power sales processes for the kitchen, bathroom, furniture and window & door industries. Compusoft's solutions assist customers throughout the sales value-chain from end-customers through to manufacturers and are underpinned by a rich content database. Founded in 1989, Compusoft is headquartered in Sarpsborg, Norway, and serves customers in more than 100 countries with over 600 people in 18 countries across Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America. For more information, please visit www.compusoftgroup.com.

About TA Associates

TA Associates is a leading global growth private equity firm. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services – the firm invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 550 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high quality growth companies. TA has raised $47.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968 and is committing to new investments at the pace of over $3 billion per year. The firm's more than 100 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com.

About Genstar Capital

Genstar Capital is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Together with Genstar X and all active funds, Genstar currently has approximately $33 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrials, and software industries. More information about Genstar Capital can be found at www.gencap.com.

Media Contact

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Golub Capital