Toys"R"Us Opening Global Flagship at American Dream

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global , parent company of Toys"R"Us ® , announces the forthcoming grand opening of a new two-story Toys"R"Us flagship store inside American Dream, the unmatched entertainment/retail center in Bergen County, New Jersey.

Designed for 'Toys"R"Us kids' of all ages, the first U.S. Toys"R"Us flagship store will feature a modern two-level retail concept that spans 20,000 square feet. The flagship will be reminiscent of the beloved toy store customers know and love, as visitors can shop their favorite toy brands, meet Geoffrey the Giraffe, rediscover their love of play with interactive experiences and product demonstrations, and enjoy new branded elements like Geoffrey's Café and ice cream parlor, two-story slide and more. Located within steps of Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park and DreamWorks Water Park, the new flagship is at the epicenter of American Dream's premiere entertainment, shopping and dining experiences.

"American Dream is a one-of-a-kind unrivaled retail center featuring massive entertainment experiences that make it an ideal destination for families. Debuting our first Toys"R"Us flagship here is a no-brainer," said Yehuda Shmidman, WHP Global and Toys"R"Us Chairman and CEO. "The Toy"R"Us brand is big and growing fast. Today we have over 900 stores and e-commerce sites operating across 25 countries outside the USA, and now our USA expansion plans are in high gear, propelling us into the next chapter of growth for our global brand."

Opening mid-December, just in time for the 2021 holiday shopping season, the Toys"R"Us flagship at American Dream marks the return of the first standalone flagship store of the iconic and beloved toy brand in the USA. This comes on the heels of Toys"R"Us opening its digital flagship store this year together with Macy's and with over 400 Toys"R"Us shop-in-shops slated to open inside Macy's stores nationwide starting in 2022.

"American Dream is a world-class destination with one-of-a-kind experiences and first-to-market entertainment/retail concepts, designed to delight a multi-generational audience," said Don Ghermezian, CEO of American Dream. "Toys"R"Us sparks the same feeling of joy across multiple age groups. This powerful brand is the perfect addition to American Dream's all-star lineup of entertainment properties and attractions. We're thrilled to partner with WHP Global and Toys"R"Us to bring this project to life."

The Toys"R"Us flagship at American Dream will open its doors in mid-December with extended holiday hours. To keep updated on the flagship grand opening and 2022 store openings, visit toysrus.com and follow @toysrus on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and TikTok .

ABOUT TOYS"R"US

For more than 70 years, Toys"R"Us has been a global leader in the toy category celebrating the joys of childhood with kids of all ages. Geoffrey the Giraffe, the beloved mascot of Toys"R"Us for more than 50 years, is adored by millions of kids and their families around the world. This brand power remains as Toys"R"Us generates more than US$2 billion in global retail sales annually through 900 branded stores and e-commerce businesses in 25+ countries. In August 2021, Macy's announced a strategic partnership to bring Toys"R"Us retail shops back to American consumers in 2022 and provide inventory and digital fulfillment for the brand's flagship e-commerce website toysrus.com .

ABOUT AMERICAN DREAM

American Dream, developed by Triple Five Group, is an unparalleled mix of world-class entertainment, retail and dining, comprising more than 3 million square feet just minutes away from New York City in East Rutherford, New Jersey. American Dream is home to leading attractions including DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, SEA LIFE Aquarium and Big SNOW Ski Hill, as well as attractions debuting soon such as The Game Room Powered by Hasbro and Skip Barber Racing Go-Kart Academy. American Dream's immersive luxury shopping and dining experience – The Avenue – features Saks Fifth Avenue, Hermès, Dolce&Gabbana as well as Carpaccio, a fine dining Italian restaurant, and much more. The retail collection is further expanded with flagship locations for Aritzia, H&M, PRIMARK, Uniqlo, Sephora and Zara; as well the Toys"R"Us global flagship and the world's first and only "candy department store," IT'SUGAR.

For more information on American Dream, visit www.americandream.com or find us on Instagram @americandream and TikTok @americandream_official .

ABOUT WHP GLOBAL

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD®, JOE'S JEANS®, WILLIAM RAST®, LOTTO®, TOYS"R"US®, BABIES"R"US®, Geoffrey® the Giraffe and more than 20 additional consumer brands in the toy and baby categories. Collectively the brands generate approximately $4 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+ ( www.whp-plus.com ), a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform for brands, with full in-house operations including technology, data analytics, logistics, creative and digital marketing and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com .

SOURCE WHP Global; American Dream