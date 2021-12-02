Hodlnaut provides new and existing investors with more reasons to cheer this holiday season

Hodlnaut Announces Season of Giving Campaign, Rewards Users With Bonuses & Rewards Hodlnaut provides new and existing investors with more reasons to cheer this holiday season

SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodlnaut ( https://www.hodlnaut.com/ ), a Singapore-based crypto lending and interest-earning platform, unveiled its Season of Giving campaign. Both new and existing users stand to earn upsized bonuses and rewards during this period.

To help investors maximise their earnings and lower barriers of entry to investing, Hodlnaut users can look forward to two stackable incentive schemes with a third holiday surprise still in the works.

Holiday Airdrop 2.0

Open to new users and current investors, the Holiday Airdrop 2.0 programme requires just a few mandatory steps to unlock a monetary bonus. Upon signing up for a Hodlnaut account, users must complete the required Know-Your-Customer (KYC) verification process.

Following the completion of the process (3 to 5 working days), a US$20 bonus will be credited to eligible user accounts with a qualifying deposit of US$500 or more made during the campaign period, which ends 2 January 2022, 11:59 pm (GMT+8).

Current users who have passed KYC verification, but have yet to make their first deposit, will also benefit from this campaign.

Holiday User Referral Program

Hodlnaut is a community of like-minded users that enjoy a simple-to-use platform to get into investing, and communities celebrate together. This year, users can share the holiday cheer with a new tiered Holiday User Referral Program.

Referrers can enjoy a one-time bonus of 50 USDC when they successfully refer a new active user, or family member, to the Hodlnaut platform under Tier 1. In addition, every additional referral thereafter will see parents eligible for a bonus of up to 20 USDC per new active family member as part of the program's Tier 2.

The requirements for the programme eligibility are as follows:

The family member must sign up for a Hodlnaut account via the parents' unique referral link.

The family member will need to submit and pass the KYC verification process and ensure it is approved.

The family member will need to make a minimum investment of US$500 worth of supported crypto assets in a single transaction as their first deposit or within one week of the first deposit.

Up to 1,000 referrers can utilise Tier 1 of the Holiday User Referral Program, and Tier 2 is capped at 50 family members per parent. For parents to be eligible for the bonus, all steps must be completed by 2 January 2022, 11:59 pm (GMT+8).

Made For Everyone

Hodlnaut is a platform with a clear mission of helping individual investors maximise their cryptocurrencies. Hodlnaut can offer high-interest rate payouts with the help of the team's expertise and partnerships with several leading institutions in the industry.

The Season of Giving campaign is another avenue in which the company acknowledges and rewards the trust of its users, with one more Hodlnaut Holiday Surprise to come. Whether you are an entry-level newcomer or an expert investor, Hodlnaut will be able to help.

Access to and use of the Hodlnaut site is subject to the following terms and conditions and all applicable laws.

For more information on the season of giving, please visit https://www.hodlnaut.com/crypto-guides/hodlnaut-season-of-giving-campaign .

About Hodlnaut

Hodlnaut is a cryptocurrency interest-earning platform based in Singapore that lends cryptocurrencies to vetted institutions. The platform offers up to 12.73% APY on six supported assets: BTC, ETH, USDC, USDT, DAI, and WBTC. Hodlnaut was founded by Bitcoin maximalists Juntao Zhu and Simon Lee in April 2019, and it has grown tremendously over the years.

Hodlnaut is a certified Fintech by the Singapore Fintech Association, an accreditation recognized by the MAS (Monetary Authority of Singapore). The company aims to become the first regulated entity in Singapore within the crypto lending and borrowing space. It is undergoing license application under the Payment Services Act 2019 (by the MAS).

For more information, please visit www.hodlnaut.com .

Media Contact

Sten Ivan

Head of Growth at Hodlnaut

sten@hodlnaut.com

View original content:

SOURCE Hodlnaut