Horizon Air Freight Announces Partnership with Inchcape Shipping Services

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Air Freight and Inchcape Shipping Services have jointly announced a new partnership that will streamline Inchcape's last-mile spares logistics and door-to-deck delivery throughout the Americas.

As one of the world's oldest and largest port agency and marine services providers, Inchcape's vision for a "smoother, smarter ocean" led the company to create its new Marine Supply Chain Solutions (MSCS) service line. MSCS manages integrated marine services for shipping companies across all ports, for enhanced customer efficiency, simplicity, and value.

"I was in search of a marine logistics company who would partner closely with us as we built this service line together," says Crystal Waldroup, senior manager of MSCS - Americas. "I wanted a partner who had a global network of transportation companies already in place, someone who could handle both last-mile and door-to-deck deliveries anywhere in the world."

According to Waldroup, the right partner would also have:

Excellent internal processes

Timely communications

Resourceful solutions

Technical sophistication

"Horizon was the obvious choice," says Waldroup. "We'd worked informally with Horizon before and knew their reputation as the logistics company that could solve the most complicated shipping challenges. The time was right to formalize a true partnership."

Inchcape Customers can now use the Horizon WorldTrack portal, which gives them real-time, consolidated updates on all their purchase orders.

"Prior to partnering with Horizon," says Waldroup, "management of this service was a detail-intensive process internally. Horizon has really streamlined that process, allowing our customers to log in and extract any documents or data they require."

"I couldn't be happier with this new partnership," says Horizon CEO Steve Leondis. "Inchcape shares our commitment to do whatever it takes to keep ships sailing safely and on schedule. We look forward to serving their customers throughout the Americas."

Horizon Air Freight keeps fleets shipshape and on-schedule with global marine logistics by air, land, and sea. Critical marine spares, supplies, and equipment from any vendor worldwide: consolidated, expedited, delivered door to deck. Whatever you need, wherever you need it, we'll get it there on time and on budget. With more than 50 years of experience, we keep more than 3,000 ships safe, able, and sailing. To learn more or to request a quote, call 800-221-6028 or visit haf.com .

Since 1847, Inchcape Shipping Services has provided the local knowledge and means to deliver port calls that enable businesses to ship smoothly and trade successfully. Inchcape combines its worldwide infrastructure with local expertise through a global network of over 240 proprietary offices across 60 countries and a team of more than 2,500 committed professionals. For more information, visit iss-shipping.com .

