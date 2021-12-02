RenoVō® Sponsored Riders Qualify for Wrangler® NFR 2021

ARGYLE, Texas, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equine Amnio Solutions, LLC (EAS), a distributor of advanced, next-generation equine regenerative products, announced today that many of its sponsored athletes have once again qualified for the Wrangler® National Finals Rodeo (NFR) 2021.

RenoVō® athletes Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi (Lampasas, Texas), Stevi Hillman (Weatherford, Texas), Cheyenne Wimberley (Stephenville, Texas) and Brady Minor (Ellensburg, Washington) will all compete. This year's event returns to Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

RenoVō® is an acellular, cryopreserved liquid allograft derived from equine amniotic tissues and is intended for equine use. Amniotic birth tissues are rich sources of bioactive factors involved in tissue regeneration with reported anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and anti-fibrotic properties. Studies have established the product as a safe and effective alternative to other existing modalities in the clinical management of equine soft tissue injury. RenoVō® is manufactured by Equus Innovations (Phoenix, Arizona) and has been used in over 7,000 horses to date.

"Congratulations to all of our inspirational athletes competing in Las Vegas," said Ginger Johnson of EAS. "Good luck and Ride On With RenoVō®."

About Equine Amnio Solutions

Equine Amnio Solutions, LLC (EAS) is the market leader in the distribution of next-generation regenerative veterinary products, including RenoVō®. EAS works closely with its product manufacturer, Equus Innovations (Phoenix, Arizona). Our mission is to provide innovative products to maximize the health and performance of horses across all breeds and athletic disciplines. For more information, visit https://renovoequine.com/

RenoVō® is a Registered Trademark of Equine Amnio Solutions, LLC.

