Sugarlands Expands Music Partnership Portfolio with O.A.R. Collaboration

GATLINBURG, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugarlands Distilling Co., an award-winning craft distillery, today announced a multifaceted partnership with platinum-selling recording artists O.A.R. The collaboration will celebrate O.A.R.'s 25th anniversary and include two specialty products from Sugarlands bearing the band's name.

The super small-batch, limited-run edition of Roaming Man O.A.R. 25th anniversary gift pack. Only 1,000 bottles of Roaming Man are being produced for these gift packs. The release is part of a strategic partnership between O.A.R. and Sugarlands Distilling Co., making Sugarlands will become the Official Moonshine of O.A.R. and Roaming Man the Official Whiskey of O.A.R.

First, Sugarlands will release a super small-batch special edition of its popular Roaming Man Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey finished in honey barrels using Pap's Hilltop Honey, a family-owned multi-generational bee apiary in Southern Ohio. To produce this limited-run edition, Roaming Man Straight Rye Whiskey barrels were emptied, then refilled with Pap's Hilltop Honey. The honey aged in the barrels for six months before being emptied and refilled with 32-to-36-month Roaming Man Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey where it rested for an additional 22 months.

The limited-run release is only available in a gift pack that includes one 375 ml bottle of Roaming Man and two neat tasting glasses in special O.A.R. packaging. Only 1,000 bottles of limited-edition Roaming Man O.A.R. 25th anniversary gift packs are being produced for this release.

The Roaming Man O.A.R. 25th anniversary gift pack will be available for purchase exclusively online. For information on release dates and how to purchase the limited-edition Roaming Man O.A.R. 25th anniversary gift pack, sign up for the official O.A.R. fan newsletter at LiveOAR.com .

In addition, Sugarlands will release Jammin' Peach, a new ready-to-drink (RTD) moonshine cocktail in collaboration with O.A.R. Jammin' Peach blends the sweet and velvety taste of ripe summer peaches with Sugarlands' signature moonshine. Jammin' Peach will be available beginning in summer 2022.

As part of the partnership, Sugarlands will become the Official Moonshine of O.A.R. and Roaming Man will become the Official Whiskey of O.A.R.

"We are so excited to welcome O.A.R. to the Sugarlands family and help the band celebrate its 25th anniversary," said Ned Vickers, president and founder, Sugarlands Distilling Co. "To enjoy that kind of longevity in the music business while gaining such a loyal, passionate following along the way is a testament to the band's commitment to its craft and ability to connect with fans, which are two things we greatly appreciate at Sugarlands."

Yesterday O.A.R. announced its 2022 tour alongside Dispatch. The tour kicks off July 15 in Phoenix and concludes September 10 in Dallas. Tickets for O.A.R. x Dispatch 2022 go on sale to the public on Friday, December 10. Full tour dates are available at LiveOAR.com. On November 18, O.A.R. released a new single, "Alive," with more music on tap from the band in 2022.

In conjunction with O.A.R.'s 2022 tour, Sugarlands will host contests and giveaways on its social media channels next summer, including tickets to O.A.R. concerts, autographed merchandise, VIP experiences and more. Follow @SugarlandsShine on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for additional details as they become available.

"Partnering with Sugarlands to develop these releases and help us celebrate our 25th anniversary as a band has been a great experience," said O.A.R. lead singer Marc Roberge. "We hope our fans grab some Roaming Man and Jammin' Peach, then make plans to join us as we hit the road next summer."

O.A.R. is the second platinum recording artist to partner with Sugarlands on specialty releases. The craft distillery also has a multi-year partnership with Grammy-nominated country superstar Cole Swindell on lines of Pre-Show Punch and Peppermint Moonshine carrying Swindell's name. In addition to music collaborations, Sugarlands also has strategic partnerships with the 2021 World Series Champion Atlanta Braves, New Orleans Saints, the PGA of America, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy Earnhardt as well as multiple Speedway Motorsports properties.

Sugarlands Chief Revenue Officer Patrick Sullivan negotiated the O.A.R. partnership by working with Red Light Management Chief Strategy Officer Bruce Flohr and Senior Vice President, Corporate Development Dave Campbell.

"We have great respect for O.A.R. as well as Bruce, Dave and the entire team at Red Light Management. Forging this partnership deepens our roots in the music community while opening up opportunities with a whole new segment of fans," said Sullivan. "Through their two decades together, O.A.R. has entertained millions of fans worldwide, and working with such a recognizable name in music creates great value for our distribution partners."

About O.A.R.

O.A.R. might just be music's biggest, best kept secret. The platinum-certified Rockville, MD band has quietly sold out Madison Square Garden twice, filled Red Rocks Amphitheater a dozen times, earned platinum and gold plaques, lit up the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, and built one of the most committed fanbases in the world. The group—Marc Roberge [lead vocals, guitar], Richard On [lead guitar, backing vocals], Chris Culos [drums], Benj Gershman [bass], and Jerry DePizzo [saxophone, guitar, backing vocals] accompanied by Mikel Paris [keys, backing vocals, percussion], and Jon Lampley [trumpet, backing vocals]—ring in 25 years together by strengthening this special bond with audiences everywhere.

Beyond indulging their own community, O.A.R. gives back as well. The band's Heard The World Fund supports youth, education, and the under-served in the United States, raising, and contributing millions to benefit various schools, students, and organizations. They established a scholarship at their alma mater, the Ohio State University, and provide scholarships to veterans and gold star families via Folds of Honor. The Concert For Dreams, performed at NYC's famous Beacon Theater, raised north of $1 million for Garden of Dreams. Additionally, the band has gone to bat for causes, including Connor's Cure, standing up to pediatric cancer, raising and donating over $100,000.

About Sugarlands Distilling Co.

Sugarlands Distilling Company is a craft distillery located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Producers of award-winning moonshine, rum, cream liqueurs and rye whiskey, Sugarlands spirits are distributed in 40 states and made available for home delivery via Reserve Bar. Sugarlands hand-crafted cocktails can be sipped on in restaurants, bars, and festivals across the country, as well as on the Back Porch located at the downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee distillery.

The Sugarlands distillery welcomes more than one million guests each year and is rated as TripAdvisor's number 1 thing to do in Gatlinburg as well as the world's most top-rated distillery experience. A proud supporter of the community, Sugarlands Distilling Company has donated over $675,000 to nonprofits across the country through their giveback program, MoonShare.

For more information, please visit www.sugarlands.com and follow Sugarlands on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @SugarlandsShine.

