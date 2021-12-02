Florida's largest credit union will use MX's award-winning data enhancement, financial health and insights tools to empower its members to live their best financial lives.

Suncoast Credit Union Teams with MX to Provide Clearer Financial Insights and Enhanced User Experience to Its Members Florida's largest credit union will use MX's award-winning data enhancement, financial health and insights tools to empower its members to live their best financial lives.

TAMPA, Fla. and LEHI, Utah, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, today announced it is partnering with Suncoast Credit Union, Florida's largest credit union in both membership and assets. As a credit union, Suncoast is passionate about empowering its members to enjoy healthy financial lives grounded in education.

Suncoast has selected MX's award-winning data enhancement platform, personal finance management, and MXinsights to help members proactively manage their finances and take action on recommended steps. MX will make Suncoast's data accessible and actionable to improve processing efficiencies, power engaging experiences, and accelerate growth.

"By providing our members with a better experience, powered by accessible and relevant information about their financial lives—what they need and when they need it—we're helping them solve real issues on their terms," said Kevin Johnson, President and CEO of Suncoast Credit Union. "We believe this will lead to even more connected Suncoast members and provide more availability for our employees to provide personalized assistance."

MX will provide Suncoast members tools for budgeting, auto-categorization, debt management and a seamless experience for viewing all their data in a single platform. With MXinsights, Suncoast will be able to proactively communicate with its members about their account activity, ultimately helping them create and maintain healthy financial habits.

"The strong focus Suncoast puts on serving its members digitally, while giving back to the community, aligns well with our MX values and has been an important factor making this partnership so meaningful," said Nate Gardner, Chief Customer Officer at MX. "The combination of cleansed, intelligent data powering personal financial insights that MX is providing Suncoast makes for a delightful money experience from a credit union that truly cares about the financial health of its members in Florida and beyond."

Suncoast Credit Union is the largest credit union in the state of Florida, the 10th largest in the United States based on membership, and the 10th largest in the United States based on its $14.8 billion in assets. Chartered in 1934 as Hillsborough County Teachers Credit Union, Suncoast Credit Union currently operates 75 full-service branches and serves more than 991,000 members in 40 Florida counties. As a community credit union, anyone who lives, works, attends school or worships in the counties Suncoast Credit Union serves in Florida is eligible for membership. In 2021, Suncoast Credit Union's field of membership was expanded to include public K-12 employees, college educators, and support staff from all of Florida's 67 counties. Since its founding in 1990, the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation has raised and donated more than $32 million to organizations and initiatives that support the health, education and emotional well-being of children in the communities that the credit union serves. For more information, visit www. suncoastcreditunion.com .

MX, the leader in modern connectivity and data enhancement for financial institutions and fintechs, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 16,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit www.mx.com .

