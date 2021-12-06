Wall Street Research Reports On HNRC

HOUSTON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Natural Resources Corp. (OTC: HNRC) ("HNRC or the Company") was recently featured in several Wall Street Research Reports.

Emerging Energy Stock Opportunities in the Wake of COP26 (NEE, HNRC, STEM, GFL, VTNR, CLH, CLNE) (https://www.wallstreetpr.com/emerging-energy-stock-opportunities-in-the-wake-of-cop26-nee-hnrc-stem-gfl-vtnr-clh-clne-45738)

The Environment, Social, and Governance investment theme – also known as ESG investing – is anticipated to power as much as $67 trillion in investment flows over the next decade, according to research from Morgan Stanley.

Houston Natural Resources Corp. (OTC US:HNRC) is an interesting potentially undervalued story on the OTC in the sustainable energy space that seeks to drive shareholder value through developing natural resources with state-of-the-art innovative technologies in tandem with sustainable toxic oil field waste disposal and recycling services that are environmentally safe and socially responsible. The stock has been holding key support in the $0.50-0.60 per share area after pulling back from the $2 area over the summer. Given the spotlight on sustainable energy stocks right now, this is one to have on the radar. If the crowd spots it, there could be fireworks ahead.

Wall Street Trader Report reports the following:

Oil Service Company Ready To Advance After Building Solid Base HNRC OTC Could Double – Here Is Why (http://pennystocks.news/oil-service-company-ready-to-advance-after-building-solid-base-hnrc-otc-could-double-here-is-why/)

These oil service shares are ready to advance after establishing a solid base at the $0.74 cent level. We see slight resistance at $1.00, and $2.00 levels after which we see a major shift in sentiment driving these shares higher

Wall Street Researcher has issued a report on HNRC (http://www.wallstreetresearcher.com/Images/HNS%20Report.pdf). The report states:

These oil service shares are ready to advance after establishing a solid base at the $0.74 cent level. We see slight resistance at $1.25, and $2.00 levels after which we see a major shift in sentiment driving these shares significantly higher. We look for a move to the $4.00 level

About Houston Natural Resources Corp

Houston Natural Resources Corp (www.HoustonNaturalResources.com) (OTC:HNRC). The Company is dedicated to increasing shareholder value through developing natural resources with state-of-the-art innovative technologies in tandem with sustainable environmental services of toxic oil field waste disposal and recycling that are environmentally safe and socially responsible.

About Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc.

Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc.(www.wdhinc.net). The company is a diversified holding company with business operations and investments. The portfolio companies include investments in information technology and healthcare.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

