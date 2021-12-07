2021 Imperial Springs International Forum Opened in Guangzhou, China

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed "Multilateralism 2.0: Global Cooperation in the Post-Pandemic Era", the 2021 Imperial Springs International Forum was scheduled from Dec. 5 to 6 in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

The event attracted over 150 guests from political, academic, and business circles in more than 30 countries, including about 30 former heads of state, heads of government, and leaders of international organizations, 60 internationally-renowned experts and scholars, about 20 foreign ambassadors and representatives of international organizations in China, to attend the Forum in a hybrid format both online and on-site. They took the opportunity for a vigorous exchange of views on multilateralism, global governance and cooperation.

Chau Chak Wing, President of the Australia China Friendship and Exchange Association, Chair of the Asia-Pacific Region of the World Leadership Alliance - Club de Madrid President's Circle, Co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Global Circle, said that though the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of inconvenience to communication face-to-face, the circle of friends of the Imperial Springs International Forum is even closer, with deeper understanding and more consensus. That's because we all continue to cherish and take more responsibility for the world and humankind.

Ban Ki-moon, Former Secretary-General of the United Nations and Honorary Member of Club de Madrid said that our biggest challenges remain intrinsically global. We require solutions underpinned by reinvigorated multilateral cooperation, sustainability, partnership, and solidarity.

Danilo Turk, President of World Leadership Alliance - Club de Madrid and Former President of Slovenia said that the basic reality is that the fundamental problems of the world today require global solutions and therefore multilateralism is the way forward, and we don't have a choice, we have to look into multilateral cooperation as a necessary mechanism for the future, and we have to improve it, there is a need to change, to improve the mechanism, and this is what we shall be discussing at the Imperial Springs International Forum.

Imperial Springs International Forum has successfully held six consecutive sessions, respectively with the themes of "Multilateralism and Sustainable Development", "Advancing Reform and Opening-up, Promoting Win-Win Cooperation", "Global Governance and China's Perspective", "Inclusive, Sustainable and Resilient Cities in the Belt and Road Initiative", "The Belt and Road Initiative for New Opportunities and New Cooperation" and "China-Australia Economic and Trade Relations". With extensive discussions, the Forum has been enormously successful. Its reputation and influence in and outside China have grown.

Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Former President of Latvia, Co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and Former President of Club de Madrid said that The Imperial Springs International Forum ever since its creation has been concerning itself with the questions that are of worldwide importance and significance in which different countries can participate from all parts of the world in looking for common denominators that can bring them together in constructive action for the welfare and the future of humanity.

