EQ Office Unveils Repositioning for Seattle's 800 Fifth, Reflecting the Evolving Needs of the Workplace In collaboration with award-winning design practice Olson Kundig, 800 Fifth reshapes the workplace as an urban retreat with residential design and wellness amenities

SEATTLE, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQ Office today unveiled its redevelopment of 800 Fifth, revealing an office environment reflective of companies' evolving needs. By reshaping the urban workplace, 800 Fifth creates a top draw for talent and wellbeing while stimulating creativity, collaboration and community. Located within Seattle's downtown, the repositioning will maximize exposure and access to the outdoors and blur the lines between private and public spaces for a unified experience. 800 Fifth's redevelopment demonstrates broader trends EQ Office recognizes are part of the future role the physical office will play. The work is expected to be completed in mid-2022.

EQ Office Logo

With a heightened focus on health and wellness accelerating into this year, 800 Fifth creates a design-forward experience with ample fitness, wellness and social amenities that draw back people as a hub of activation in the city. The human-scaled sensibility is a departure from the oversized proportions of many office towers found across the country. Reconceived spaces will encompass areas for private and public use including a revised entry and lobby and a new fitness center. The public outdoor plaza and garden interspersed with multifunctional community spaces for large or intimate gatherings will create new areas for connection.

"Seattle is an incredibly active and tight-knit community, and we wanted 800 Fifth to support the needs of local talent and underscore the ethos and values of the people who make this a distinctive city. We sought out a unique design approach and partnered with Olson Kundig to sustainably give our building a new life, introducing natural materials and home-like indoor and outdoor spaces," said Zach Zaborowski, Vice President at EQ Office.

Olson Kundig's plans create an intimacy similar to the best living rooms, having access to natural light, integrated artwork and bespoke detailing for a setting that seamlessly connects with the building's existing architectural language. Additions of white oak and exposed steel bring a sense of warmth and tactility, while suspended lantern lighting and customized bookcases echo interior elements of the home. Throughout the property, flexible spaces for social gathering will smoothly transition from the interior to the outdoor courtyard, where a series of "rooms" for community and small group uses are anchored by a hearth that establishes an all-seasons focal point.

Kirsten Ring Murray, FAIA, Design Principal at Olson Kundig added: "Previously, you were meant to be a little in awe, a bit intimidated, when you walked into a high-rise building. With this repositioning effort, we're humanizing 800 Fifth, building on the sense of the space as a hive of activity, a place with its own distinct vibe. Instead of a place that's overpowering, it becomes somewhere you feel welcome to stay, to have a meal, to gather and collaborate."

The reimagined 800 Fifth builds on EQ Office's established history of leading workplace design and innovation, as well as sustainable and socially responsible urban development. The property's considered design embodies the human-centered environments and experiences that define EQ Office's portfolio, while the preservation of the existing building allows the property to evolve with Seattle and adapt to the ever-changing needs of the local talent and community. Having earned LEED Platinum certification, 800 Fifth is among Seattle's most efficient buildings and reflects EQ Office's commitment to environmental sustainability.

In addition to 800 Fifth, EQ Office's continued investment in the downtown Seattle community spans across multiple notable properties in their portfolio including The Exchange, 999 3rd, and the U.S. Bank Center, which is currently undergoing a highly anticipated redevelopment.

EQ Office Media Contacts:

Caitlin Biere | CBiere@eqoffice.com

Courtney Rossi | crossi@eqoffice.com

The Consultancy PR | eq@theconsultancypr.com

Olson Kundig Media Contacts

Ciara Cronin | ciara@olsonkundig.com

Ashley Proudfoot | Ashley.Proudfoot@camronpr.com

About Olson Kundig

Now in its sixth decade of practice, Olson Kundig is a collaborative design practice whose work includes commercial and mixed-use design (including workplaces, wineries and sports facilities), private and multi-family residential, hospitality projects, interior design, cultural and museum projects, places of worship, exhibition design, product design and landscape design. With deep roots in the Pacific Northwest, the firm and its staff of over 200 work with clients around the world. More information at olsonkundig.com.

About EQ Office

EQ Office focuses on the experience of its 29 million square feet - how space feels, activates and performs to amplify the human experience. We're proud to work hand-in-hand with more than 1,500 customers of all sizes, from Fortune 100 companies to emerging startups, to bring humanity back to the workplace. Our diverse team of more than 200 professionals is responsible for creating inspired office environments in major cities across the country including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. As a U.S. office portfolio company wholly owned by Blackstone's real estate funds, we have the resources to lead the changes happening in the work space. Explore your space for greatness at www.eqoffice.com .

Credit: Hayes Davidson

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EQ Office