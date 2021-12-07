Jolt Strengthens Presence in Canada through Expansion with Stradica Solutions

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolt Software, the leader in digital food safety and operations execution software for restaurants, has announced a strengthened presence in Canada through an expanded strategic partnership with Stradica Solutions.

Jolt's digital food safety and employee accountability software is truly one of a kind.

"Our continued strategy is to grow domestically and internationally through a Partner channel that complements our existing sales and delivery capabilities. Through Stradica, existing and future Jolt customers will benefit from a local, in-market, Jolt sales and support presence," stated Tim Pincelli, Global Vice President, Partner Channel.

Jolt provides deskless workers with employee scheduling, digital checklists, digital food safety, and operations management tools. These solutions are built to help any team member to do the right thing, the right way, at the right time, giving operators peace of mind.

Dan Schachtler, President & Founder of Stradica Solutions, stated "Jolt's digital food safety and employee accountability software is truly one of a kind. Stradica is proud to be the extension of Jolt in Canada and bring these innovative solutions to the market with an extended footprint across Canada."

About Jolt Software

Jolt is operations execution software available on smartphones and tablets that helps restaurants and other deskless businesses achieve team accountability, digital food safety compliance, and boost employee performance. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, Jolt Software was founded in 2014 by current CEO, Josh Bird. To learn more, visit www.jolt.com or contact us at marketing@jolt.com .

About Stradica Solutions

Stradica Solutions is a technology service provider that specializes in delivering simple and cost-effective systems that drive team accountability, employee performance and digital food safety and digital task management across Canada.

