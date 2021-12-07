Nyko Technologies Files Patent Lawsuit Against Hori Inc.

Nyko alleges infringement by Hori of three patents related to its video game controllers

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nyko Technologies, an American manufacturer of third-party accessories for various gaming technologies, has filed suit against Hori (U.S.A.), Inc., alleging infringement of three Nyko patents related to its video game controllers using docking structure technologies.

"Nyko intends to vigorously defend its intellectual property rights," said CEO Herschel Naghi. "After NYKO introduced these technologies, Hori and others copied our patents and introduced competing products, allowing them to profit greatly from not having to engage in substantial R&D to conceive and develop their products."

The suit was filed on June 11, 2021.

About Nyko Technologies

Since it was founded in 1996, Nyko Technologies has designed, manufactured and marketed innovative products to enhance the digital lifestyle. Nyko's mission is to deliver products that solve problems and improve user experiences. Nyko specializes in interactive entertainment, computing, consumer electronics, portable audio as well as other wireless technologies. Nyko directly distributes through major U.S. and Canadian retailers, and distributes through intermediaries worldwide. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif.

