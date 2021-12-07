Recording Of The PNC Goldman Sachs Conference Presentation To Be Available, Following Technical Difficulties With The Conference Webcast Provider

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) will make a recording available of its presentation at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference after technical difficulties were experienced by the conference's webcast provider, which made the live presentation inaccessible.

A recording of the presentation will be made available at approximately 8:00 p.m. (ET) today, for 30 days at www.pnc.com/investorevents, in addition to related materials, including cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information already posted.

