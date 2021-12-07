United Digestive Partners with Digestive Care Physicians

ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Digestive announces its further expansion in Georgia through a partnership with Digestive Care Physicians (DCP) based in Johns Creek, Ga.

"We are thrilled to have the physicians and team at DCP join United Digestive," said Neal C. Patel, MD, Chief Strategy Officer of United Digestive. "Their reputation for delivering patient-centered, compassionate care aligns closely with our own values."

Founded in 2011, DCP is comprised of 9 providers. The practice operates five clinics and an endoscopy center serving communities across northern Metro Atlanta.

"We formed Digestive Care Physicians on the foundation of providing high-quality, personalized, and cost-effective care," said Ranvir Singh, MD, of DCP. "Partnering with United Digestive allows us to remain true to that mission while continuing to grow and serve our communities with pride."

"As the northern suburbs of Atlanta continue to grow rapidly, we are proud to support our partner GI providers with expanded resources so they can better take care of patients," said Mark Gilreath, Chief Executive Officer of United Digestive.

United Digestive has a presence in four Southeastern states – Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina – with more than 80 locations and 120 physicians.

