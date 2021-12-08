The 2021 Home for the Holidays Opens for Tours

CLEVELAND, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Home for the Holidays in North Royalton, Ohio opened its doors to the public on Friday, December 3 and those who toured the modern farmhouse summed it up in one word—WOW!

As a result, those people touring the home did not hesitate to buy a $100 ticket for a chance to win the $599,000 modern farmhouse. The 3,138 square foot home built by Mike Kandra of Edgewood Homes has four bedrooms, three and a half baths and a three-car garage and is in the Pine Hill Subdivision of North Royalton. The goal is to sell 15,000 tickets and the winner will be announced on New Year's Eve on NEWS 5. https://youtu.be/2Nrvq8tXROE [youtu.be]

Kandra, who has been building homes since 2003 admits he had to overcome many obstacles due to the current supply chain problem but was pleased to have it open this first weekend of December.

"With that being the case, building a home like this in just over four months was a real labor of love. I stayed focused on the result and the many kids that the raffle will benefit," he said.

For the second year in a row, the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Greater Cleveland's Charitable & Education Foundation, Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana (OKI) and NEWS 5, (WEWS TV) have teamed up to create the Home for the Holidays campaign where proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish, OKI and the HBA's Charitable and Education Foundation (HBACEF).

Make-A-Wish grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana Chapter has granted more than 17,500 wishes since it started in 1983.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with the HBA's Charitable & Education Foundation and News 5 again to make wishes come true for local children with critical illnesses. Proceeds from last year's event allowed us to grant nearly 20 wishes for Northern Ohio kids," said Make-A-Wish (OKI) President and CEO Stephanie McCormick.

Founded in 2012, the HBA's Charitable and Education Foundation has provided scholarships for students entering the construction industry and community support on projects including the Greater Cleveland Fisher House, Special Veterans in Need, Homes for Our Troops, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and Make-A-Wish.

To view a virtual tour of the home, go to: https://kuula.co/post/NkL0P/collection/7qhjZ

Tickets are now available for purchase at www.HBAHomefortheholidays.org

