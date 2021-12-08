ASHBA Tapped To Open The 13th Annual Fighter's Only World MMA Awards WITH HIGH-OCTANE PERFORMANCE OF HIS EXHILIRATING NEW SINGLE, "BELLA CIAO"

LAS VEGAS , Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned producer, songwriter and multi-platinum recording artist, ASHBA, will open the 13th Annual Fighters Only World MMA Awards in Las Vegas this Friday, December 10th with a high-octane performance of his exhilarating new single, " Bella Ciao ," a modern day EDM-driven makeover of the Italian folk classic fueled by his signature guitar work. The inspired reimagining, complete with big bass, bone-crushing guitar and an infectious beat, will set the stage for the awards which will air live on ESPN+ at 7:30 pm PST/10:30 pm EST and be broadcast at a later date nationally on CBS Sports on Tuesday, December 21st at 9 PM Market Time.

ASHBA

"I've been a huge fan of MMA for years and am very honored to be performing and presenting an award at the World MMA Awards," says ASHBA. "Playing the guitar is much like MMA. It's all about the dance. How and when you hit is what creates the appeal and excitement for the audience."

Produced and performed by ASHBA and released in October via EDGEOUT Records/UMG/UMe with a devious and delectable video, "Bella Ciao" is his latest offering of the unique hybrid of electronic dance music and hard rock guitar he's created called GDM (Guitar Dance Music). The new single follows a series of tracks released in late 2020, including well-received fan favorites "Hypnotic" (feat. Cali Tucker), "Let's Dance" (feat. James Michael), and "A Christmas Storm." Watch the video or stream "Bella Ciao" here: https://ASHBA.lnk.to/BellaCiao

Following the World MMA Awards, ASHBA will perform the National Anthem at the Packers vs Bears game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 12th, and wrap up the year with a performance at the OneVegas Sports Gala at Allegiant Stadium on December 29th.

ASHBA has co-written or co-produced numerous hits for legendary artists ranging from Neil Diamond to Mötley Crüe. As a member of such notable bands including Beautiful Creatures, Sixx:A.M., and Guns N' Roses, he has captivated audiences for decades.

With multiple chart-topping hits and millions of screaming fans around the world, ASHBA continues to push new boundaries with his music. As the founder and CEO of ASHBA Enterprises, he draws upon his executive and entrepreneurial skills to run his many companies, utilizing his longtime experience and expertise from years of developing his own brand in entertainment, multimedia, touring, and merchandise. Through ASHBA Media, a design and creative agency, he advises clients including Cirque de Soleil, hotel, hospitality, and entertainment industries to create state-of-the-art custom props, themed environments for events and exhibits around the world.

