Auri Inc Enhances Crypto Footprint with Launch of new corporate website and development of its own Crypto trading app

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Auri Inc. (OTCPK: AURI) (the "Company").

Auri inc (OTC: AURI) is pleased to announce the launch of its new corporate website to further enhance Auri's shareholder experience.

Auri's social media platforms ("Social Media") presently includes LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

The Company will use these platforms as a form of enhancing the shareholder experience with constant updates about development activities, interviews with management, and events within the local and investment communities. The Company will be available to engage and encourage shareholders to interact through these platforms.

The Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, and information technology.

Aurium app (www.auri.club)

Our Crypto Trading App will offer anonymity, Fiat support, unlimited purchases, and the purchase of rare tokens, which are not available on exchanges.

Auri token

The company will launch its own Crypto Currency, in order to enhance the shareholders' value and participate in Digital and Crypto Currencies buy, sell and trade markets.

The company's plan and concept were developed and based around a plan of acquiring and developing "High End Art and Reproductions", backed by AURI Gold Crypto Currency, focusing AURI INC to become a Publisher and Licensor. Then, retaining the duplication and reproduction rights, on an exclusive basis, in order to sell and distribute the products worldwide.

Crypto Community

Our Crypto community will connect thousands of crypto fans and traders around the world.

The Company's management believes that having its own Crypto Trading App and Token and crypto community will be a huge benefit to AURI and all of its shareholders, as it ascends to the next level.

AURI's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries.

ABOUT AURI:

AURI Inc…." We're as good as gold!"

The Company was formed by a group of investors whose talents and interests were based in Production, Content Development, Audio/Visual Presentations, Intellectual Properties Development, and acquisitions, as well as oil and gas and real-estate investments. The company launched its own Crypto Currency, www.AURI.club in order to enhance the shareholders' value and participate in Digital and Crypto Currencies buy, well and trade markets. The management is based around seasoned corporate officers, directors and consultants who are experienced in management and mergers/acquisitions of multimillion dollar companies. The company's plan and concept was developed and based around a plan of acquiring and developing "High End Art and Reproductions", backed by AURI Gold Crypto Currency, focusing AURI INC to become a Publisher and Licensor. Then, retaining the duplication and reproduction rights, on an exclusive basis, in order to sell and distribute the products worldwide. The company and management believe that they can create, sustain and grow one of the largest art publishing companies in the world.

CONTACT: Auri Inc., Chairman Edward Vakser ev24903@gmail.com 214-418-6940

Auri Inc. www.auri.club

Twitter: @auriinc

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

