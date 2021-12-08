The Honorable Patrick J. Kennedy, Former Congressman (D-RI) And Founder Of The Kennedy Forum, To Serve As Keynote Speaker For CCO's Inaugural Psychiatry Summit 2022

RESTON, Va., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical Care Options (CCO) is pleased to announce that the Honorable Patrick J. Kennedy, former Congressman (D-RI) and founder of The Kennedy Forum, will serve as the keynote speaker at its Inaugural Psychiatry Summit 2022. Mr. Kennedy will present on the topic of "The Pursuit of Mental Health Equity" – a topic to which he has devoted much of his career as the lead author of the landmark Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008 (Federal Parity Law).

"Clinicians have the power to spark lasting change—it's time to move from awareness to action." - Patrick J. Kennedy

"We are delighted to have Mr. Kennedy share his perspective with us, as someone who has not only struggled with mental health, but also finds himself in the unique position to effect a sea change in the industry," explained Horacio Rodriguez, General Manager, Global Neuroscience, Clinical Care Options. "Having influential mental health advocates, like Mr. Kennedy, is increasingly important as the field struggles for parity. Our audience of clinicians welcomes and applauds this level of support, as they fight this battle daily in their practice and communities."

CCO's Inaugural Psychiatry Summit 2022 will be held March 24 – 26, 2022, in a virtual format. This event will set the standard for timely, unbiased, evidence-based education from the world's leading experts. Clinicians from around the world will gather to enhance knowledge and improve patient outcomes, as faculty experts explore the latest advances in the diagnosis and treatment of a range of psychiatric illnesses.

"I'm honored to be joining CCO for this timely summit," said former Congressman Kennedy. "Now, more than ever, we need all hands on deck to address our nation's mental health crisis. I believe clinicians have the power to spark lasting change in our health care system—it's time to move from awareness to action as one unified community."

About Clinical Care Options

CCO is a continuing medical education company with a mission to improve clinical care and patient health outcomes through the delivery of clinically relevant, evidence-based educational activities that advance interprofessional practice. CCO is committed to providing quality clinical education for the entire healthcare professional team that is innovative in design and motivates HCPs to adopt safe and appropriate up-to-date clinical management skills. www.clinicaloptions.com

About Patrick J. Kennedy

Former U.S. Rep. Patrick J. Kennedy was lead author for the landmark Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008 (Federal Parity Law). He is also co-author of the New York Times Bestseller, "A Common Struggle: A Personal Journey Through the Past and Future of Mental Illness and Addiction," which details a bold plan for the future of mental health care in America. In 2017, Kennedy was appointed to the President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis. He currently serves as co-chair of the Action Alliance's Mental Health & Suicide Prevention National Response to COVID-19. To learn more, visit www.patrickjkennedy.net.

