Miami International Holdings Reports November 2021 Trading Results; MIAX Exchange Group Sets Annual Volume Record; MIAX Pearl Equities Sets Market Share and Volume Records

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported November 2021 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™) and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

(PRNewsfoto/MIAX)

MIAX Exchange Group Sets Annual Volume Record while MIAX Pearl Equities Sets New Market Share and Volume Records

Total U.S. multi-listed options market share for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 13.88% in November 2021, 309 basis points higher than the 10.79% market share in November 2020 and representing a 28.6% increase.

The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed 124.7 million multi-listed options contracts in November 2021, representing an average daily volume (ADV) of 5,936,084 contracts. Total multi-list options volume through November 2021 reached a record 1.2 billion contracts, representing a 63.8% increase from the same period in 2020.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reported a number of new records in November 2021 including total volume of 1,610,270,288 shares, a new monthly volume record and an increase of 12.7% from October 2021. The November 2021 total represented a market share record of 0.69%. In addition, MIAX Pearl Equities volume reached a record daily volume of 115.2 million shares on November 10, 2021 and a daily record market share of 0.86% on November 26, 2021.

In U.S. futures, MGEX executed 420,826 contracts in November 2021, the third highest monthly volume on record and representing an increase of 61.5% from November 2020. Total volume during the January to November 2021 period reached a record 3,657,954 contracts, a 43.1% increase from the same period in 2020, while open interest totaled 87,473 contracts on November 30, 2021, an increase of 25.8% from the November 30, 2020 total.

SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 136,949 contracts in November 2021, down 45.4% from the 250,982 contract total in October 2021. SPIKES Futures volume reported an ADV of 6,521 contracts in November 2021.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Contracts Nov-21 Nov-20 % Chg Oct-21 % Chg Nov-21 Nov-20 % Chg

Trading Days 42,769,829 32,008,715 33.6% 37,020,256 15.5% 37,270,730 27,206,312 37.0%

U.S. Equity Options Industry 5,936,084 3,453,514 71.9% 5,299,758 12.0% 5,326,555 3,237,405 64.5%

MIAX Exchange Group 2,402,491 1,249,921 92.2% 2,150,202 11.7% 2,085,815 1,293,663 61.2%

MIAX Options 1,637,076 1,085,508 50.8% 1,404,618 16.5% 1,718,988 1,173,433 46.5%

MIAX Pearl 1,896,518 1,118,085 69.6% 1,744,937 8.7% 1,521,751 770,308 97.6%

MIAX Emerald 39,826,868 22,361,695 78.1% 36,643,676 8.7% 350,002,758 177,941,252 96.7%

Multi-Listed Options ADV Nov-21 Nov-20 % Chg Oct-21 % Chg Nov-21 Nov-20 % Chg

U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry 42,769,829 32,008,715 33.6% 37,020,256 15.5% 37,270,730 27,206,312 37.0%

MIAX Exchange Group 5,936,084 3,453,514 71.9% 5,299,758 12.0% 5,326,555 3,237,405 64.5%

MIAX 2,402,491 1,249,921 92.2% 2,150,202 11.7% 2,085,815 1,293,663 61.2%

MIAX Pearl 1,637,076 1,085,508 50.8% 1,404,618 16.5% 1,718,988 1,173,433 46.5%

MIAX Emerald 1,896,518 1,118,085 69.6% 1,744,937 8.7% 1,521,751 770,308 97.6%



Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market Share Nov-21 Nov-20 % Chg Oct-21 % Chg Nov-21 Nov-20 % Chg

MIAX Exchange Group 13.88% 10.79% 28.6% 14.32% -3.1% 14.29% 11.90% 20.1%

MIAX 5.62% 3.90% 43.9% 5.81% -3.3% 5.60% 4.76% 17.7%

MIAX Pearl 3.83% 3.39% 12.9% 3.79% 0.9% 4.61% 4.31% 6.9%

MIAX Emerald 4.43% 3.49% 26.9% 4.71% -5.9% 4.08% 2.83% 44.2%





Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Nov-21 Nov-20 % Chg Oct-21 % Chg Nov-21 Nov-20 % Chg Trading Days 21 20

21

230 NM

U.S. Equities Volume – Industry 233,151 226,244 9.4% 218,290 6.8% 2,630,413 NM NM MIAX Pearl Volume 1,610 NM NM 1,429 12.7% 9,126 NM NM MIAX Pearl ADV 77 NM NM 68 12.7% 40 NM NM MIAX Pearl Market Share 0.69% NM NM 0.65% 5.5% 0.35% NM NM

NM - Not meaningful



Futures & Options Trading Volume for MGEX, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Futures & Options Contracts Nov-21 Nov-20 % Chg Oct-21 % Chg Nov-21 Nov-20 % Chg Trading Days 21 20

21

230 231

MGEX Volume 420,826 260,612 61.5% 436,947 -3.7% 3,657,954 2,555,375 43.1% MGEX ADV 20,039 13,031 53.8% 20,807 -3.7% 15,904 11,062 43.8%

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX), and Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that leverage MIAX's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide U.S. listed options trading to their member firms. MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY). In addition to options, MIAX Pearl facilitates the trading of cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™.

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a Notice Registered Securities Futures Product Exchange with the SEC. MGEX serves as the exclusive market for a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat, SPIKES Futures, BRIXX Commercial Real Estate Futures and TAX Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes.

BSX is a leading electronic international securities market regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) specializing in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants and insurance linked securities. A full member of the World Federation of Exchanges and affiliate member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, BSX is globally recognized, including by the SEC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL, Minneapolis, MN, and Hamilton, Bermuda.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.

To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.

Media Contact:

Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer

(609) 955-2091

anybo@miami-holdings.com

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MIAX