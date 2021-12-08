mParticle Announces Expansion into Asia Pacific and Japan

SYDNEY, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle , the largest independent Customer Data Platform, today announced its expansion into Asia Pacific and Japan.The company's presence in the region is headquartered in Sydney, Australia and led by Kris Fagan, Vice President - Asia Pacific & Japan.

Many of the world's leading brands chose mParticle to simplify their data infrastructure and drive growth. mParticle has already been adopted by several brands across Asia Pacific including:

One of the world's largest electronics manufacturers

A retail powerhouse

A worldwide fast food restaurant chain

An Australian an eCommerce startup

A fast growing pet insurer

Two of Australia's leading hospitality brands

A high profile Australian entertainment company

The company will build on this early momentum by serving customers throughout Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan and South Korea.

Companies in the Retail, Financial Services, Media, QSR and Dining, Travel and Gaming markets rely on mParticle to improve data quality, manage regulatory compliance, and deliver high quality customer experiences. mParticle integrates with other leading technologies such as Braze, Amplitude, Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Adobe Marketing Cloud and more to help top brands do more with their data.

"The Asia Pacific market is home to some of the world's most well recognized and innovative brands at the forefront of their industries," said Kris Fagan, mParticle's Vice President of Asia Pacific & Japan. "The best customer experience begins with the right data and mParticle brings a strong pedigree in helping brands collect and manage customer data. We're eager to help brands in this region deliver the personalized experiences consumers expect across all channels with a proven approach to customer data infrastructure."

About mParticle

mParticle makes it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. Teams across companies like Starbucks, NBCUniversal, Spotify and Airbnb use mParticle to deliver great customer experiences and accelerate growth by solving the foundational challenges that impede success at scale. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with employees around the globe.

