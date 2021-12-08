NFP Becomes Anchor Limited Partner in new Seed to Series A Fund

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced it will be the anchor limited partner of Distributed Ventures.

(PRNewsfoto/NFP)

Distributed Ventures is a new Seed and Series A fund focused on helping founding teams realize their visions at a scale and speed unmatched in early-stage venture today. The fund will welcome complementary perspectives from additional strategic and institutional limited partners.

"We're excited to take another step forward in our venture investing strategy as the anchor LP in Distributed Ventures," said Mike Goldman, president and chief operating officer, NFP. "The team has an excellent track record, disciplined fundamentals and deep relationships, which brings exceptional value to investors, companies and their stakeholders and customers. Through our positive experience with NFP Ventures, momentum is strong as we invest in Distributed Ventures' first fund."

The fund is led by partners Shawn Ellis, who founded NFP Ventures, Adam Blumencranz and Michael Peri, members of the NFP Ventures investment team. Together, they are guided by three core tenets: be early, disciplined and active investors; enhance speed by aligning investments with all limited partners' core lines of business; and structure investments in a way that creates a win-win for all.

"We believe a good venture partner brings more than capital, especially early in a founder's journey," said Ellis, the fund's managing partner. "Our goal with NFP Ventures was to build a different type of venture fund focused on rapid acceleration for founders and exceptional return generation for limited partners. On both dimensions, our team demonstrated an impressive track record of success in a short period of time, and we're excited to bring that momentum to Distributed Ventures."

About Distributed Ventures

Distributed Ventures is a Seed and Series A focused fund that invests in entrepreneurs as they transform the future of risk across Fintech, Insurtech, and Digital Health and Benefits. As former founders, investors, and operators, the Distributed Ventures team provides deep subject matter and early-stage operational expertise to help companies find success from day one. For more information, visit distributedvc.com.

About NFP Ventures

NFP Venture, LLC (NFP Ventures) is a venture fund launched by NFP that focuses on strategic partnerships and investments in the emerging Insurtech, Fintech and Digital Health arenas. NFP Ventures' mission is to find, fund and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with expertise to foster long-term success. Typically, NFP Ventures targets companies seeking Seed to Series B investment that can benefit from NFP's distribution, human capital and other unique assets to accelerate their growth.

About NFP

NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 6,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 5th best place to work in insurance and 6th largest US-based privately owned broker (Business Insurance); 9th commercial lines agency by P&C commercial lines revenue and 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 13th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NFP Corp.