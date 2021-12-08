Nippon Express (Nederland) Acquires GDP Compliance Certification for Company-owned Warehouse

TOKYO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Nederland) B.V. (hereinafter "NEN"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., obtained Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification, effective September 6, for its company-owned warehouse in Schiphol Trade Park near Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, evidencing its compliance with GDP standards for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals.

The Netherlands has become home to one of Europe's largest clusters of cutting-edge biotechnology companies, and the country's geographical and tax advantages have encouraged numerous pharmaceutical manufacturers to set up logistics bases there.

NEN's warehouse near Schiphol Airport, an import/export gateway for Europe, is fully equipped with dedicated pharmaceutical storage areas boasting temperature-control functions for three temperature ranges -- 15 C to 25 C (constant-temperature storage), 2 C to 8 C (refrigerated storage) and -15 C to -25 C (frozen storage) -- as well as dedicated truck docks, enabling NEN to enhance its pharmaceutical transport services to meet anticipated increases in demand.

Nippon Express remains committed to improving its services to meet the increasingly sophisticated and diversified pharmaceutical transport needs of its customers, and the Company will continue to strengthen its efforts on behalf of the pharmaceutical industry, identified as a priority industry in its Medium-term Business Plan.

Profile of facility

Name: Nippon Express (Nederland) B.V. Schiphol Airport Logistics Centre

Address: Contour Avenue 31, 2133 LD Hoofddorp, The Netherlands

