Nonprofit Provides Free Cybersecurity Training & IT Certifications To Veterans

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Acronis SCSVets, an Arizona-based nonprofit dedicated to reducing veteran and military spouse under and unemployment, looks back on 2021, they are proud of their accomplishments. Despite classes moving online for most of the year, the momentum did not stop. Since January 2020, Acronis SCSVets successfully enrolled 23 students and graduated 15 from the program. Of the 23 students enrolled, two were military spouses.

(PRNewsfoto/Acronis SCS)

"As a veteran and client of the Acronis SCSVets program, I fully understand the challenges the Arizona veteran/military community is facing when it comes to finding a viable and self-sustaining career. Positioned uniquely to address this, Acronis SCSVets provides tailored, in-person, cybersecurity IT certification training that meets its veteran/military spouse's needs and situations, all free of charge," stated Michael D. Schwartz, Acronis SCSVets Program Manager.

Civilians may think that unemployment is a significant issue facing veterans, but actually, it is underemployment, with 33% of veterans reporting being underemployed. So what does that really mean? It means a veteran may be employed or hold down multiple jobs and still live below the poverty level. Unfortunately, this holds true at a higher rate for military spouses because redeployment requires constant moves. Nationwide underemployment for this group is 31-51%, with Arizona, where Acronis SCSVets is based, the number is reported as high as 90%.

To solve this issue, Acronis SCSVets raised enough money from their September golf outing to cover the cost to send 33 students through the program in 2022. The organization aims to raise an additional $15,000 during its December Holiday Donation Drive to bring the total to 45 veterans and military spouses.

"Students graduating from the Acronis SCSVets program will enter the job market with the appropriate IT certifications, but also have the hands-on skills to contribute at their new position on day one," stated Schwartz.

For individuals and corporations interested in donating this holiday season to support our military veterans in pursuing a self-sustaining cybersecurity career, the organization accepts donations via its website at acronisscsvets.org.

Access images here. For more information, visit www.acronisscsvets.org.

About Acronis SCSVets

Founded by Acronis SCS, Acronis SCSVets is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based 501c3 committed to reducing veteran and military spouse under and unemployment and eliminating America's cyber workforce shortage by arming participants with the credentials, skills, and resources they need to pursue self-sustaining cyber careers. For those who have selflessly dedicated so much to our country, Acronis SCSVets considers it an honor to return the investment.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acronis SCS