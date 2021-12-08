Platform9 to Sponsor Juniper's Upcoming Cloud-Native Transformation Webinar

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform9, the world's #1 open distributed cloud service, today announced it will sponsor an upcoming webinar to discuss Juniper's cloud-native transformation journey: "Accelerate your Cloud-Native Journey in 2022 - Three Takeaways from Juniper's Transformation."

The journey to cloud-native modernization has been a challenge as many enterprises move towards microservices and container-based platforms while simultaneously supporting existing legacy solutions. In this fireside chat, Kamesh Pemmaraju of Platform9 and Juniper executive Ravi Ravichandran will discuss how Juniper navigated these challenges to achieve a successful cloud-native transformation.

Participants will also address key considerations for accelerating cloud-native success such as abstracted infrastructure, hyper automation, and open source technologies, as well as the business outcomes to expect from implementing cloud-native initiatives including reducing overall cost and improved time to market.

WHO: Ravi Ravichandran, Head of Engineering, Cloud Platform and DevOps at Juniper Network will lead the discussion, with participation from Kamesh Pemmaraju, Head of Enterprise and Product Marketing at Platform9.

WHAT: "Accelerate your Cloud-Native Journey in 2022 - Three Takeaways from Juniper's Transformation" webinar.

WHEN: Thursday, December 9, 2021, 12:00 p.m. PST.

WHERE: Registration for the webinar is available here.

About Platform9
Platform9 is the world's #1 open distributed cloud service, offering the power of the public cloud on infrastructure of customers' choice - powered by Kubernetes and cloud-native technologies. Public clouds are walled gardens, and DIY is difficult and time-consuming. Platform9 offers a third option - an open and faster option - enabling a better way to go cloud-native. Platform9's service powers 40K+ nodes across private, public, and edge clouds. Innovative enterprises like Juniper, Kingfisher Plc, Mavenir, Redfin, and Cloudera achieve 4x faster time-to-market, up to 90% reduction in operational costs, and 99.9% uptime. Platform9 is an inclusive, globally distributed company, backed by leading investors.

