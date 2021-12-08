Push Play: Avelo Airlines Giving Away One-of-a-Kind PS5 Gaming System

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines is making the hunt for the world's hottest and most elusive sold-out holiday gift a little easier. Just in time for the holidays, the country's ultra-convenient and most affordable airline is giving away a one-of-a-kind Avelo-themed PS5 gaming system through The Avelo Nationwide PS5 Sweepstakes.

Avelo Airlines PS5

To enter, and for complete sweepstakes rules, follow AveloAir on Instagram. The giveaway is open through December 19, 2021 to United States residents that are at least 18 years old. The winner will be selected in a random drawing from eligible entrants. No purchase is necessary.

"The PS5 is the hottest holiday present on the planet and Avelo is excited to make this dream gift a reality for a very lucky gamer," said Avelo Head of Marketing Travis Christ. "This Avelo-branded PS5 is truly a one-of-a-kind hot ticket gift. We want to wish everyone a merry holiday season and Happy New Year."

The PS5 is a home video game system featuring a lightning-fast, ultra-immersive experience that is part of the ninth generation of video game consoles. The PS system is one of the best-selling video game platforms of all time. The PS5 alone has sold more than 10 million units since its global debut one year ago.

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

Avelo's everyday low fares have no change or cancellation fees. There is also no charge for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone. Additionally, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and for bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo operates single-class, fuel-efficient Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft, offering Customers a more spacious and comfortable experience than the regional aircraft historically serving this airport. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo became America's first new scheduled airline in nearly 15 years when it initiated service on April 28, 2021, from its first base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). The airline – which offers a convenient, affordable, and caring experience – currently serves 16 popular destinations across the U.S.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in a "One Crew" mindset that promotes teamwork, kindness and, above all, doing the right thing. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers provide a smooth, enjoyable, reliable, and caring experience for its Customers.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, very low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Avelo Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 16 popular destinations across the U.S., including its West Coast base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and its East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information visit AveloAir.com. Avelo BROLL + Images here.

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASE OR PAYMENT DOES NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. The Avelo PS5 Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the 50 US States and D.C., 18 and older. Void elsewhere and where prohibited. Promotion ends December 19, 2021. Subject to complete Official Rules. This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Instagram.

Media Contact

Courtney Goff

cgoff@aveloair.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avelo Airlines