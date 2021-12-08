Pyramid Healthcare Acquires Bluff In Augusta, Georgia

ALTOONA, Pa., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Healthcare announced today its acquisition of The Bluff in Augusta, Georgia and Atlanta Addiction Recovery Centers (AARC). This acquisition is Pyramid Healthcare's 14th since 2011, further expanding Pyramid Healthcare's integrated behavioral healthcare system of 12 additional companies across seven eastern states.

Founded in 2013, The Bluff provides a full continuum of high quality, evidence-based substance use treatment and an opportunity for adults to reconnect with nature during their recovery journey. Located outside of Augusta, Georgia near the Savannah River, The Bluff's 178-acre campus offers individualized withdrawal management, residential, outpatient, Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) and holistic programming inclusive of equine therapy and walking trails. An onsite, multidisciplinary team of experienced, certified physicians, psychiatrists, nurses, licensed clinicians and therapists is intimately involved in all facets of treatment.

The Atlanta Addiction Recovery Center, located in Marietta, GA, provides partial hospital, intensive outpatient and outpatient treatment for individuals suffering from chemical dependency. AARC will join High Focus Centers, a trusted addiction treatment and mental health outpatient programming provider with existing locations in New Jersey, Connecticut and North Carolina.

"We are so very pleased to welcome The Bluff and AARC to the Pyramid Healthcare family of exceptional behavioral healthcare facilities. AARC and The Bluff have a long-standing reputation as high quality treatment facilities whose staff are dedicated to their mission of help and healing. Pyramid Healthcare will bring additional resources to their efforts to further improve and expand their services," stated Jonathan Wolf, CEO of Pyramid Healthcare.

Pyramid Healthcare is a premier provider of behavioral healthcare, founded in 1999 and operates over 90 treatment facilities and schools throughout Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, North Carolina, Maryland, Georgia and Virginia, offering a full continuum of in-person and telehealth mental health, substance use, and eating disorders treatment and autism education services.

