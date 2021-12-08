RippleMatch Releases Its 'Next Gen 100' List Recognizing The Top Workplaces for The Next Generation of Talent

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RippleMatch , the intelligent platform for early-career recruiting, is excited to announce its 2021 list of the top workplaces for Generation Z: 'The Next Gen 100.'

The Top 100 Next Gen Workplaces list is comprised of organizations that are building standout workplaces for the next generation of talent, informed by extensive data collected by RippleMatch on what Generation Z values in a workplace . These companies are investing in the programs, benefits, and cultures that enable their people to thrive personally and professionally. Each company featured as a Next Gen Workplace filled out a detailed application about their organizations and were among the top scoring applicants out of hundreds of applications. Read below to learn what distinguishes an organization as a Next Gen Workplace.

Learning & Development

Next Gen Workplaces are committed to nurturing and growing the careers of their employees, and that includes entry-level talent. These companies offer robust early-career programs, structured mentorship opportunities, internal training, speaker series, and clear paths for upward mobility.

Company culture & Well-being

Companies selected as Next Gen Workplaces are investing in cultures that are inclusive and supportive of all employees. These organizations often offer standout benefits that empower employees to bring their full selves to work such as mental health and flexible work options, in addition to fostering strong communities internally.

Financial Security and Benefits

Companies that qualify as Next Gen Workplaces understand the importance of financial security and competitive compensation. The organizations that made it into The Next Gen 100 offer standout financial benefits, such as 401(k) plans, employer-subsidized healthcare plans, financial planning, relocation assistance, and more.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Next Gen Workplaces are committed to moving the needle on D&I and are taking actionable steps to increase representation. The companies included are making long-term investments in D&I such as diversity-focused partnerships, building relationships with HBCUs & HSIs, leveraging technology, providing resources for ERGs, and having dedicated D&I team members.

RippleMatch is proud to recognize companies that are building workplaces that empower their employees to thrive professionally and personally. Click here to view the entire Next Gen 100 list.

