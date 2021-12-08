Streamline USA, Inc. Achieves Reg. A+ - TIER 2

$75 Million Qualification For Its New Streaming Video And Entertainment Company

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has qualified the Reg. A+ - Tier 2 offering of Streamline USA, Inc., on November 29, 2021, at 9 a.m.

Company Co-Founder, Ruben Igielko-Herrlich, stated: "We are thrilled that the S.E.C. has qualified our offering, because this allowed us to bring into sharper focus our company operations for better investor orientation."

Company Co-Founder, Fred Xue, added: "With the demands by the S.E.C. for greater specificity, we were able to greatly improve our explanation to investors, as far as the various components of our business."

Company Co-Founder, James Ma, said: "We were able to explain better, and in a clear and concise manner, consistent with the S.E.C. process, our company operations for copyrights acquisition, sales and distribution to the video channel owners and vendors. This will allow the investor to better understand that component of our business."

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT - Hollywood, California - Streamline USA, Inc. is registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The S.E.C. EDGAR CIK file number is: 0001877566.

The full EDGAR file may be viewed by clicking here.

The project website is at www.streamusa-investors.com.

The notice of qualification and the corresponding offering circular may be viewed at the 'Reg. A+' tab on the project website. The documents may be downloaded at no charge.

Company officials have, in addition, posted the Second Amended Reg. D Offering Memorandum on the investor portal tab of the project website. The document may be downloaded at no charge.

The filer support company for the project is OTC 251, Inc. - Wall Street, New York City - www.otc251.com.

The shares fulfillment and distribution company for the project is STR Capital, Inc. - Wall Street, New York City.

The project legality opinion letter counsel, escrow agent, and project general counsel is Vic Devlaeminck, Attorney/CPA.

The project technology manager is Weston Willett, OTC 251, Inc. - Wall Street, New York City.

The project Tier 2 auditor is Lama Najib, CPA, Procyon Financial, LLC.

